Sika Shareholders Approve All Proposals

(RTTNews) - Sika AG said that its shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. The shareholders approved the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the business year 2021.

The shareholders voted in favor of the proposal of the Board of Directors to pay out a gross dividend of CHF 2.90 per share for the business year 2021.

The administrative bodies of Sika AG were granted discharge.

The company noted that its shareholders re-elected all previous members of the Board of Directors, other than Daniel Sauter and Christoph Tobler who did not stand for re-election, as well as its Chairman Paul Hälg for another one-year term.

Further, the shareholders elected Lucrèce Foufopoulos-De Ridder and Gordana Landén as new members of the Board of Directors. The shareholders also elected Justin Howell, Thierry Vanlancker and Gordana Landén to the Nomination and Compensation Committee for a one-year term.

In a non-binding consultative vote, the shareholders approved the compensation report for 2021.

Further, the Annual General Meeting approved the Board's and the Group Management's future compensation.