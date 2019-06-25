|
25.06.2019 15:25:00
Silanna Semiconductor Introduces Versatile 12A Buck Converter for Ultra-Compact PCB Layout
SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Silanna Semiconductor, an innovative producer of disruptive technologies, today announced its highly integrated SZPL8216A family of synchronous point-of-load (PoL) buck converters. These DC/DC buck converters integrate the functions of the DC/DC constant-on-time (COT) controller, output gate drivers and output power blocks all in one compact 3mmx4mm QFN package to deliver the best power density with a minimum external component count. The devices enable designers to achieve ultra-compact PCB layout, high power density and high efficiency for low power loss in demanding and space-constrained applications such as enterprise servers, telecommunications, and networking equipment.
The SZPL8216A-A, SZPL8216A-B and SZPL8216A-C family of devices delivers up to 12 Amps with 94% peak efficiency when converting from a nominal 12 V input down to a 0.6 V to 5.5 V output voltage range. Providing design versatility, the devices feature a selectable switching frequency, 600 kHz to 1 MHz, allowing users to make design-specific decisions to optimize their component size versus efficiency. With the ability to operate at 1MHz, designers can use a smaller output filter to minimize their total PCB solution size.
Other features include programmable current limit and soft start time; remote output voltage sensing; pre-biased start-up and a full suite of robust power supply protection features including UVLO/OCP/OVP/UVP and OTP. Providing additional design versatility, the devices may operate from a single supply using their internal LDOs, or designers may bypass them and instead use an external 3.3 V or 5 V bias supply to increase conversion efficiency further.
The SZPL8216A COT controlled devices employ Silanna's proprietary S-LoopTM control architecture which provides near instantaneous response to load transitions with minimal increase in overshoot or undershoot. Such performance is critical for multi-core CPU and FPGA applications that quickly power on and off with high current load transients and require a very stable power supply voltage.
Key Specs:
- Ultra-compact QFN 3mmx4mm package
- 94% peak efficiency
- Up to 1 MHz switching frequency
- 4.5V to 16V input voltage range
- 0.6V to 5.5V output voltage range
Key Features:
- Proprietary S-Loop control and adaptive COT architecture for fast load transient response
•- All ceramic output capacitor solution
- Programmable current limit
- Internal LDO for MOSFET driver bias
- Output tracking with external reference input
- UVLO/OCP/OVP/UVP/OTP protections
- Pre-bias startup with programmable soft start time
- Diode emulation mode for light load efficiency boost
Availability:
The family includes three different versions, all packaged in the same 21-lead, 3mmx4mm QFN package, allowing for different fault mode behaviors, voltage references, and AVCC operating voltages:
SZPL8216A-AE34: Latched Fault Mode; VREF 0.9 V; AVCC 3.3 V
SZPL8216A-BE34: Hiccup Fault Mode; VREF 0.6 V; AVCC 3.3 V
SZPL8216A-CE34: Hiccup Fault Mode; VREF 0.6 V; AVCC 5.0 V
Sample quantities are available now. The devices are priced at $0.86/1,000 pieces and will be available in mass production in Q3. An evaluation PCB is also available.
More information and visuals are available at: https://www.silannasemi.com/press-kits
About Silanna Semiconductor
Silanna Semiconductor, based in San Diego, CA, is a privately-held semiconductor company that develops disruptive technologies and leverages them into market-driven products. Silanna's DC/DC and AC/DC power converter ICs deliver best-in-class efficiency and high frequency operation, enabling customers to build end products with breakthrough power density. An ISO 9001:2015 certified company, Silanna has a global footprint with design centers and satellite offices in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.
SOURCE Silanna Semiconductor
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Indizes starten stabil -- ATX im Minus -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Dienstag schwächer. Sowohl der deutsche Leitindex als auch die Wall Street präsentieren sich wenig bewegt. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Dienstag nach. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich am Montag nur wenig.