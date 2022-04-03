Silence Therapeutics Announces Publication in the Journal of the American Medical Association Highlighting Results From SLN360 Phase 1 Study in Healthy Adults With High Lipoprotein(a)

Silence Therapeutics plc, Nasdaq: SLN ("Silence” or "the Company”), a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced publication of results from the phase 1 APOLLO trial of SLN360, an siRNA targeting lipoprotein(a) ("Lp(a)”), in the latest issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), linked here.

Published by the American Medical Association (AMA), JAMA is the most widely circulated medical journal in the world, with over 55 million article views and downloads annually, and is among the most frequently cited medical and science journals.

The paper, authored by senior medical and scientific experts from both Silence and leading cardiology centers, showed that SLN360 reduced blood levels of Lp(a), a key genetic risk factor for heart disease, by up to 98% in healthy adults with elevated Lp(a).

The results were simultaneously presented today in a late breaker at the American College of Cardiology’s 71st Annual Scientific Session & Expo (ACC.22) in Washington, D.C.

About SLN360

Silence’s wholly owned lead product candidate, SLN360, is a gene ‘silencing’ therapy – one that is designed to temporarily block a specific gene’s message that would otherwise trigger an unwanted effect. In this case, it aims to ‘silence’ LPA, a gene that tells the body to make a specific protein that is only found in Lp(a). By silencing LPA, the levels of Lp(a) are lowered, which in turn is expected to lower the risk of heart diseases, heart attacks and strokes.

SLN360 is being studied in the APOLLO clinical trial program. For more information about the APOLLO study, please click here.

About Lipoprotein(a)

Lipoprotein(a), known as Lp(a) for short, is a particle made by the liver, which consists of cholesterol, fats and proteins. Most people have some Lp(a) in their body, but about 1 in 5 people have high levels of Lp(a), because of a specific gene variation in their DNA. Most people are unaware if they have elevated Lp(a).

People living with elevated Lp(a) have a higher risk of developing early heart disease, heart attacks and strokes. Most standard cholesterol tests do not currently include screening for Lp(a). Current medicines that are used to lower other lipid levels in the blood do not have a meaningful effect on Lp(a) and are less effective overall in people with high levels of Lp(a).

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, to inhibit the expression of specific target genes thought to play a role in the pathology of diseases with significant unmet need. Silence's proprietary mRNAi GOLD™ platform can be used to create siRNAs (short interfering RNAs) that precisely target and silence disease-associated genes in the liver, which represents a substantial opportunity. Silence's wholly owned product candidates include SLN360 designed to address the high and prevalent unmet medical need in reducing cardiovascular risk in people born with high levels of lipoprotein(a) and SLN124 designed to address rare hematological diseases. Silence also maintains ongoing research and development collaborations with AstraZeneca, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, and Hansoh Pharma, among others. For more information, please visit https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/.

