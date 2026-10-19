Silence Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A2QB4J / ISIN: US82686Q1013
|
19.10.2026 16:45:02
Silence Therapeutics Stock Soars 126% On Merck KGaA Acquisition Deal
(RTTNews) - Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN) is up 125.52 percent, gaining $10.90 to $19.58 on Monday. The surge follows a definitive agreement for Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, to acquire Silence Therapeutics in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of $1.1 billion and an equity value of approximately $1.3 billion. Silence shareholders will receive $20.00 in cash per American Depositary Share, representing a 130 percent premium to the stock's October 16 closing price.
Silence Therapeutics is currently trading at $19.58, up from the previous close of $8.68 after opening at $19.58 on the Nasdaq. The stock has traded between $19.57 and $19.61 during the session. Trading volume has surged to 44.64 million shares, compared with average volume of 1.22 million shares.
The acquisition is expected to strengthen Merck KGaA's specialty and rare disease pipeline and follows positive Phase 2 data for Silence's Divesiran program in polycythemia vera. The transaction, unanimously approved by Silence's board, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027. Silence Therapeutics shares have traded between $4.19 and $19.61 over the past 52 weeks.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Silence Therapeutics PLC (spons. ADRs)
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Silence Therapeutics PLC (spons. ADRs)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Silence Therapeutics PLC (spons. ADRs)
|8,00
|3,90%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX rutscht zum Wochenstart ab -- DAX beendet Handel ebenfalls schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit Verlusten. Schwach präsentierte sich auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt. An der Wall Street geht es nach oben. Unterschiedlich zeigten sich die größten Märkte in Fernost zum Wochenstart.