Silence Therapeutics Aktie

Silence Therapeutics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QB4J / ISIN: US82686Q1013

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19.10.2026 16:45:02

Silence Therapeutics Stock Soars 126% On Merck KGaA Acquisition Deal

(RTTNews) - Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN) is up 125.52 percent, gaining $10.90 to $19.58 on Monday. The surge follows a definitive agreement for Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, to acquire Silence Therapeutics in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of $1.1 billion and an equity value of approximately $1.3 billion. Silence shareholders will receive $20.00 in cash per American Depositary Share, representing a 130 percent premium to the stock's October 16 closing price.

Silence Therapeutics is currently trading at $19.58, up from the previous close of $8.68 after opening at $19.58 on the Nasdaq. The stock has traded between $19.57 and $19.61 during the session. Trading volume has surged to 44.64 million shares, compared with average volume of 1.22 million shares.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Merck KGaA's specialty and rare disease pipeline and follows positive Phase 2 data for Silence's Divesiran program in polycythemia vera. The transaction, unanimously approved by Silence's board, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027. Silence Therapeutics shares have traded between $4.19 and $19.61 over the past 52 weeks.

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Silence Therapeutics PLC (spons. ADRs) 8,00 3,90% Silence Therapeutics PLC (spons. ADRs)

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