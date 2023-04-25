Silence Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference

Silence Therapeutics plc, Nasdaq: SLN ("Silence” or "the Company”), an experienced and innovative biotechnology company committed to transforming people’s lives by silencing diseases through precision engineered medicines, today announced that Company management will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference on Tuesday, May 2nd at 3:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Investors section of the Silence website at www.silence-therapeutics.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the conference.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, to inhibit the expression of specific target genes thought to play a role in the pathology of diseases with significant unmet need. Silence's proprietary mRNAi GOLD™ platform can be used to create siRNAs (short interfering RNAs) that precisely target and silence disease-associated genes in the liver, which represents a substantial opportunity. Silence's wholly owned product candidates include SLN360 designed to address the high and prevalent unmet medical need in reducing cardiovascular risk in people born with high levels of lipoprotein(a) and SLN124 designed to address hematological diseases. Silence also maintains ongoing research and development collaborations with AstraZeneca, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, and Hansoh Pharma, among others. For more information, please visit https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/.

