Silence Therapeutics to Participate in September Investment Conferences

Silence Therapeutics plc, Nasdaq: SLN ("Silence” or "the Company”), a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that company management will participate in the following conferences:

Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference, New York

Fireside chat on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 5:15 p.m. ET

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, New York

Fireside Chat on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. ET

Webcasts of the fireside chats can be accessed in the Investors section of the Silence website at www.silence-therapeutics.com.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body’s natural mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, to inhibit the expression of specific target genes thought to play a role in the pathology of diseases with significant unmet need. Silence’s proprietary mRNAi GOLD™ platform can be used to create siRNAs (short interfering RNAs) that precisely target and silence disease-associated genes in the liver, which represents a substantial opportunity. Silence’s wholly owned product candidates include SLN360 designed to address the high and prevalent unmet medical need in reducing cardiovascular risk in people born with high levels of lipoprotein(a) and SLN124 designed to address rare hematological diseases. Silence also maintains ongoing research and development collaborations with AstraZeneca, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, and Hansoh Pharma, among others. For more information, please visit https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/.

