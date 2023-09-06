Silence Therapeutics to Participate in September Investor Conferences

Silence Therapeutics plc, Nasdaq: SLN ("Silence” or the "Company”), an experienced and innovative biotechnology company committed to transforming people’s lives by silencing diseases through precision engineered medicines, today announced that Company management will participate in the following investor conferences and invited investors to participate by webcast.

Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference Fireside Chat on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 9:20am EDT

HC Wainwright Global Investment Conference Fireside Chat on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 10am EDT

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference Formal Presentation on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 4:10pm EDT

The webcasts can be accessed via the Investors section of the Silence website at www.silence-therapeutics.com. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available following the conference.

