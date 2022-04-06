|
06.04.2022 13:00:00
Silence Therapeutics to Present at 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
Silence Therapeutics plc, Nasdaq: SLN ("Silence” or "the Company”), a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that the Company will present at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 14, 2022.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Silence website at www.silence-therapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website following the conference.
About Silence Therapeutics
Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, to inhibit the expression of specific target genes thought to play a role in the pathology of diseases with significant unmet need. Silence's proprietary mRNAi GOLD™ platform can be used to create siRNAs (short interfering RNAs) that precisely target and silence disease-associated genes in the liver, which represents a substantial opportunity. Silence's wholly owned product candidates include SLN360 designed to address the high and prevalent unmet medical need in reducing cardiovascular risk in people born with high levels of lipoprotein(a) and SLN124 designed to address rare hematological diseases. Silence also maintains ongoing research and development collaborations with AstraZeneca, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, and Hansoh Pharma, among others. For more information, please visit https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220406005200/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Silence Therapeutics PLCmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Silence Therapeutics PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Silence Therapeutics PLC
|6,33
|-3,95%