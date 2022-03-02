Silence Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on March 17, 2022

Silence Therapeutics plc, Nasdaq: SLN ("Silence” or "the Company”), a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that the Company will release its financial and business results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EDT / 12:00 p.m. GMT on Thursday, March 17, to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a general business update. The conference call will be webcast live and available on the Investors section of the Silence website at www.silence-therapeutics.com. The webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website.

Details of the webcast and conference call:

Dial-in details:

New York, United States: +1 646 741 3167

United States: 1 877 870 9135

London, United Kingdom: +44 2071 928338

United Kingdom: 08002796619

Passcode: 3055614

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/k2gmhpy6

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, to inhibit the expression of specific target genes thought to play a role in the pathology of diseases with significant unmet need. Silence's proprietary mRNAi GOLD™ platform can be used to create siRNAs (short interfering RNAs) that precisely target and silence disease-associated genes in the liver, which represents a substantial opportunity. Silence's wholly owned product candidates include SLN360 designed to address the high and prevalent unmet medical need in reducing cardiovascular risk in people born with high levels of lipoprotein(a) and SLN124 designed to address rare hematological diseases. Silence also maintains ongoing research and development collaborations with AstraZeneca, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, and Hansoh Pharma, among others. For more information, please visit https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/.

