Silence Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results on March 13, 2024

Silence Therapeutics plc, Nasdaq: SLN ("Silence” or "the Company”), an experienced and innovative biotechnology company committed to transforming people’s lives by silencing diseases through precision engineered medicines, today announced that the Company will release its financial and business results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EDT / 12:00 p.m. GMT that day to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a general business update. The conference call will be webcast live and available on the Investors section of the Silence website at www.silence-therapeutics.com. The webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website.

Details of the webcast and conference call:

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rkramk2y

Conference call registration link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa97253e879ff493bb6fe3a99a6ba3532

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, to inhibit the expression of specific target genes thought to play a role in the pathology of diseases with significant unmet need. Silence's proprietary mRNAi GOLD™ platform can be used to create siRNAs (short interfering RNAs) that precisely target and silence disease-associated genes in the liver, which represents a substantial opportunity. Silence's wholly owned product candidates include zerlasiran designed to address the high and prevalent unmet medical need in reducing cardiovascular risk in people born with high levels of lipoprotein(a) and divesiran designed to address rare hematological diseases, including polycythemia vera. Silence also maintains ongoing research and development collaborations with AstraZeneca, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, and Hansoh Pharma, among others. For more information, please visit https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/.

