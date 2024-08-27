|
27.08.2024 14:00:00
Silence Therapeutics to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming September Investor Conferences
Silence Therapeutics plc, Nasdaq: SLN ("Silence” or the "Company”), an experienced and innovative biotechnology company committed to transforming people’s lives by silencing diseases through precision engineered medicines, today announced that management will present company overviews at the following conferences:
- Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2024 at 5:35pm ET
- HC Wainwright Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 11:30am ET
- Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 at 10:20am ET
- Chardan Genetic Medicines Conference on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 9:00am ET
A live audio webcast of each presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.silence-therapeutics.com. A replay will be available on the Silence website within 48 hours after of each event.
About Silence Therapeutics
Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, to inhibit the expression of specific target genes thought to play a role in the pathology of diseases with significant unmet need. Silence's proprietary mRNAi GOLD™ platform can be used to create siRNAs (short interfering RNAs) that precisely target and silence disease-associated genes in the liver, which represents a substantial opportunity. Silence's wholly owned product candidates include zerlasiran designed to address the high and prevalent unmet medical need in reducing cardiovascular risk in people born with elevated levels of lipoprotein(a) and divesiran designed to address hematological diseases, including polycythemia vera. Silence also maintains ongoing research and development collaborations with AstraZeneca and Hansoh Pharma, among others. For more information, please visit https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/.
