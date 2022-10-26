Silex Technology to provide Wi-Fi 6E Embedded Modules for High-Performance Applications Powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Edge AI Platform

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silex Technology, a global leader in wireless technology, has introduced its new Wi-Fi 6E module, the SX-PCEAX series based on the NVIDIA Jetson edge AI platform, along with the latest Linux drivers for the NVIDIA JetPack SDK 5.0.x release supporting Linux kernel 5.10.

The latest Wi-Fi 6E standard expands Wi-Fi into the 6 GHz spectrum for unprecedented Wi-Fi communications performance, stability, and efficiency. Designed for improved communications in highly congested environments, the new Wi-Fi 6E module delivers the critical reliability, efficiency, and performance needed to expand IoT devices in factories, warehouses, and medical facilities.

Silex Technology has created the SX-PCEAX-M2, a tri-band IEEE 802.11 abgn/ac/ax WLAN module plus Bluetooth combo module based on Qualcomm's QCA2066 SoC, specifically for the NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ platform. The M.2 card form factor inserts directly into the developer kit for a plug-and-play experience using evaluation software from Silex. No engineering development is required to get started with a wireless evaluation on the Jetson Orin platform.

"Silex is proud to be a preferred Wi-Fi solutions provider in the NVIDIA Partner Network," said Keith Sugawara, President of Silex Technology America. "Our radio hardware modules are ready to go into mass production and are ideal for original equipment manufacturers who seek to reduce RF design costs and improve time to market."

An essential requirement for AI is access to a large amount of high-quality data for it to learn from, and Wi-Fi will become increasingly crucial for AI-powered applications to access data wirelessly. Silex delivers outstanding wireless technology engineered to help developers and customers leverage the NVIDIA Jetson edge AI and robotics platform to transfer data at high speeds via reliable, secure, and robust Wi-Fi. The SX-PCEAX is not only ideal for evaluation with the Jetson family of developer kits and modules but is also ready for equipment manufacturers to take to mass production.

Modules have obtained certifications for North America, Europe, and Japan, enabling quick time to market and cost saving for customers. Silex can help customers port the driver to their specific platforms. Its reference platform for driver evaluation and development is the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin™ developer kit. To further expedite the product development process, Silex also provides additional engineering services, including custom driver development, certification services, and hardware schematic design reviews.

Since SX-PCEAX offers a standard M.2 form factor, it can be used to add Wi-Fi connectivity to any Jetson platform (including the Jetson Orin series) with an M.2 card slot.. Silex is currently working with e-con Systems and VVDN in the NVIDIA partner ecosystem to provide Wi-Fi connectivity for NVIDIA customers.

Backed by 40+ years of OEM integration experience, Silex can help bring reliable and secure wireless connectivity to AI at the edge applications.

To learn more, visit https://www.silextechnology.com/technology-partnerships/nvidia .

About Silex Technology, Inc.

Silex Technology builds on more than 40 years of hardware and software connectivity know-how and IP, custom design development experience, and in-house manufacturing capabilities, bringing value to customers with a foundation of technical expertise. With relentless attention to quality and strategic partnerships with leading semiconductor providers, Silex Technology is the global leader in reliable Wi-Fi connectivity for products ranging from medical devices to document imaging products to a video or digital displays. With Silex Technology, customers get a single vendor that provides hardware and software support from design through manufacturing for a successful product after a successful product. For more information, please visit www.silextechnology.com .

