Silexica Demonstrates Performance Testing Platform at ROSCon '19

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silexica (silexica.com) announced today the demonstration of a performance testing platform for ROS-based (Robot Operating System) autonomous systems. Silexica will demonstrate the testing platform at ROSCon '19 as part of its gold sponsorship. The platform provides a multi-level view of performance from the application, middleware (ROS2), and operating system (Linux) levels. The deeper insights provide faster debug of complex performance bugs and unveil hidden performance bugs that manifest over time deep within the software stack.

"We're pleased to see Silexica apply their expertise in tooling and dynamic analysis in the ROS environment," said Dejan Pangercic, CTO at Apex.AI and leader of the ROS2 real-time working group. "Providing a commercially available performance testing platform for purchase and free tool for the ROS community will help accelerate the adoption of ROS2."

The platform uses dynamic analysis on the target hardware (x86, AArch64) to create detailed performance analysis of your ROS-based software stack. The platform can be run as part of a continuous integration (CI) environment or on the desktop. The performance testing platform includes:

A scalable, flexible and distributed performance testing platform that accelerates time to deployment (shift left testing)

Database-driven analytics, multi-level analysis enabling root cause analysis and traceability through a complete view of the system's performance

Built-in variance analysis provides a view of the system over multiple runs to quickly find the performance outliers before your customers do

Jupyter notebooks to quickly enable test creation, real-time modification and unmatched visualization of charts and graphs

An open API to easily create custom tests and visualizations and to integrate existing tools and tests into a single flow, ensuring long-term scalability

The performance testing platform will be commercially available to select customers in Q1 2020. The performance testing platform will also include a free version that will be made available to the ROS community.

"Silexica is excited to contribute to the ROS community," said Maximillian Odendahl, CEO at Silexica. "The need for more advanced tooling and testing platforms is critical for furthering ROS2 as the platform of choice for autonomous vehicles, drones and robots."

Silexica will be exhibiting at ROSCon 2019 in Macau, China on Oct. 31 through Nov. 1, 2019. In addition, Silexica is a guest speaker at the pre-event workshop on October 30, titled "Doing real-time with ROS 2: Capabilities and Challenges"

More information about ROSCon is available at https://roscon.ros.org/2019/

About Silexica

Silexica provides software development solutions that enable technology companies to take intelligent products from concept to deployment by mastering state-of-the-art computing at the edge. The SLX programming tools analyze how software runs on heterogeneous compute platforms and provide deep system understanding for the developer.

Silexica was founded in 2014 and has so far received $28 million in funding. With its headquarters in Germany and offices in the U.S. and Japan, a team of world-leading software engineers supports markets including automotive and ADAS, aerospace and defense, 5G wireless, robotics, and other rapidly transforming industries.

