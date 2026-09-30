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WKN DE: A40J73 / ISIN: KYG1281K1067
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30.09.2026 15:16:46
Silexion Doses First Patient In Phase 2/3 SIL204 Trial For Pancreatic Cancer
(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Silexion Therapeutics (SLXN) said the first patient has been dosed in its global Phase 2/3 trial evaluating SIL204 in patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC).
SIL204 is an investigational RNA interference (RNAi) therapy targeting KRAS-driven cancers and is being evaluated in combination with standard chemotherapy.
The trial will enroll approximately 18 patients in an initial safety run-in, followed by a randomized cohort of about 166 patients comparing SIL204 plus chemotherapy with chemotherapy alone.
SIL204 uses a dual-route delivery approach, combining EUS-guided intratumoral administration with subcutaneous dosing to target the primary tumor and provide systemic exposure.
The first patient was treated at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center in Israel. Additional trial sites in Israel and Germany are expected to join the study.
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