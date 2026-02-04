Silicon Laboratories Aktie
WKN: 935345 / ISIN: US8269191024
|
04.02.2026 16:54:03
Silicon Laboratories Shares Surge 50% On Strong Q4 Revenue Growth
(RTTNews) - Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) jumped 49.15 percent, or $67.15, to $203.77 on Wednesday, after reporting strong revenue growth and significantly reduced losses.
Fourth quarter revenue rose to $208.2 million from $166.2 million a year earlier, while full-year revenue increased to $784.8 million from $584.4 million. The quarterly net loss narrowed sharply to $2.7 million, or $0.08 per share, compared with a loss of $23.8 million, or $0.73 per share, last year.
The stock opened at $205.29 and traded between $203.94 and $207.50 on the Nasdaq. Trading volume surged to about 3.06 million shares, well above the average of 292,308.
SLAB's 52-week range is $82.82 to $207.50, with shares now trading near the top of that range.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!