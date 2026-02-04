Silicon Laboratories Shares Surge 50% On Strong Q4 Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) jumped 49.15 percent, or $67.15, to $203.77 on Wednesday, after reporting strong revenue growth and significantly reduced losses.

Fourth quarter revenue rose to $208.2 million from $166.2 million a year earlier, while full-year revenue increased to $784.8 million from $584.4 million. The quarterly net loss narrowed sharply to $2.7 million, or $0.08 per share, compared with a loss of $23.8 million, or $0.73 per share, last year.

The stock opened at $205.29 and traded between $203.94 and $207.50 on the Nasdaq. Trading volume surged to about 3.06 million shares, well above the average of 292,308.

SLAB's 52-week range is $82.82 to $207.50, with shares now trading near the top of that range.