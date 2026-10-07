Silicon Laboratories Aktie

Silicon Laboratories für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 935345 / ISIN: US8269191024

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
07.10.2026 08:17:27

Silicon Labs Expands AI Developer Platform With New Offerings

(RTTNews) - Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB), a fabless semiconductor company, Tuesday announced a set of developer initiatives that makes it easier to build, extend, and operate increasingly capable IoT devices which it unveiled at the company's seventh annual Works With Summit.

The Simplicity AI SDK is now in public Beta and supports AI coding assistants including GitHub Copilot, Cursor, and Codex, with the company's open-source community launching in Beta with Bluetooth Low Energy (LE), giving developers access to sample applications and tooling and a direct way to raise issues, propose fixes, contribute code, and extend the Silicon Labs software platform.

Further, Silicon Labs' platform-agnostic edge AI and machine learning tools can now connect with Databricks, the data and AI company, helping customers manage data, models, embedded optimization, and hardware test results with governed enterprise data and AI workflows on the Databricks Data + AI platform.

The Simplicity AI SDK Beta is publicly available, with official support initially focused on Bluetooth LE and support for GitHub Copilot and Codex. An alpha release of Hardware Intent, the first capability in Simplicity Design Intelligence, is planned for January 2027, the company said in a statement.

On Tuesday, shares closed at $222.62, down 0.08% on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Silicon Laboratories Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Silicon Laboratories Inc.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Silicon Laboratories Inc. 199,00 1,02% Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 40
04.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 40: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.10.26 KW 40: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03.10.26 September 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX tiefrot -- DAX rutscht ab -- Rote Vorzeichen an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Mittwoch klar nach unten. Die Erholung am deutschen Aktienmarkt gerät derweil ins Stocken. Die US-Börsen geben am Mittwoch nach. An den Börsen in Asien wurden zur Wochenmitte Abschläge verzeichnet.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen