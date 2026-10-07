Silicon Labs Expands AI Developer Platform With New Offerings

(RTTNews) - Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB), a fabless semiconductor company, Tuesday announced a set of developer initiatives that makes it easier to build, extend, and operate increasingly capable IoT devices which it unveiled at the company's seventh annual Works With Summit.

The Simplicity AI SDK is now in public Beta and supports AI coding assistants including GitHub Copilot, Cursor, and Codex, with the company's open-source community launching in Beta with Bluetooth Low Energy (LE), giving developers access to sample applications and tooling and a direct way to raise issues, propose fixes, contribute code, and extend the Silicon Labs software platform.

Further, Silicon Labs' platform-agnostic edge AI and machine learning tools can now connect with Databricks, the data and AI company, helping customers manage data, models, embedded optimization, and hardware test results with governed enterprise data and AI workflows on the Databricks Data + AI platform.

The Simplicity AI SDK Beta is publicly available, with official support initially focused on Bluetooth LE and support for GitHub Copilot and Codex. An alpha release of Hardware Intent, the first capability in Simplicity Design Intelligence, is planned for January 2027, the company said in a statement.

On Tuesday, shares closed at $222.62, down 0.08% on the Nasdaq.