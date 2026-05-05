Silicon Laboratories Aktie

Silicon Laboratories für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 935345 / ISIN: US8269191024

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05.05.2026 23:28:30

Silicon Labs Q1 Loss Narrows On Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - Wireless connectivity chipmaker Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter results, with net loss narrowing from last year, helped by higher revenues and improved margins.

Net loss for the quarter was $15.9 million, or $0.48 per share, compared with a loss of $30.5 million, or $0.94 per share, in the same period last year.

Revenue increased to $213.5 million from $177.7 million a year ago, driven by strong growth in industrial and commercial applications.

Adjusted income was $17.7 million, or $0.53 per share for the quarter.

Industrial & Commercial revenue rose 33% year-over-year, while Home & Life revenue increased 5%.

Silicon Labs has suspended forward guidance due to its pending acquisition by Texas Instruments.

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