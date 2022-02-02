02.02.2022 13:53:32

Silicon Labs Slips To Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Silicon Labs (SLAB) reported that its fourth quarter net loss was $3.10 million or $0.08 per share compared to net income of $8.95 million or $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP earnings per share for the latest quarter were $0.77. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.57 per share for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue increased to $209 million, up 43% year-on-year. Analysts expected revenues of $200.19 million for the fourth quarter.

Looking ahead for the first quarter, the company expects earnings per share to be between $0.15 to $0.25, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.58 to $0.68. Analysts project first-quarter earnings of $0.46 per share.

The company expects first quarter revenue to be in the range of $220 to $230 million. Analysts expect revenues of $201.94 million for the first quarter.

