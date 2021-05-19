|
19.05.2021 22:05:00
Silicon Labs to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world, today announced that the company will present at the following investor conferences:
- J.P. Morgan' Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 26th. The virtual presentation is scheduled for 5:55 p.m. Eastern Time.
- Cowen's Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on June 2nd. The virtual presentation is scheduled for 9:50 a.m. Eastern Time.
- Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 9th.
All presentations will be webcast on the Investor Relations page of the company website at silabs.com.
Silicon Labs
Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Our award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Our world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity. silabs.com
Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, the Silicon Laboratories logo and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.
###
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silicon-labs-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301295347.html
SOURCE Silicon Labs
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street letztendlich im Minus -- ATX letztlich tiefrot -- DAX schließt mit Verlusten -- Märkte in Fernost schlussendlich tiefer
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt mussten zur Wochenmitte deutliche Abschläge verkraften. An den US-Börsen dominierten am Mittwoch die Bären. An den asiatischen Börsen wurden Verluste eingefahren, in Hongkong wurde feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt.