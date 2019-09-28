Silicon Valley Hair Institute Announces Update to FUE Transplant Information for California Patients Seeking Hair Loss Restoration

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Silicon Valley Hair Institute, the Bay Area leader in robotic hair transplantation at http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/, is proud to announce a new post focused on information for California patients curious about Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE). The post explains that easy access to the newest advances in medicine nearby could be regular for Bay Area locals, but that easy access to medical breakthroughs might be more difficult for California residents living in other less technology-focused regions in the Golden State.

"Bay Area locals have to remember that we are a bit spoiled in Silicon Valley. New technology is so normal here we forget that other people in the state of California are not so lucky," explained Miguel Canales, of Silicon Valley Hair Institute. "We care for patients who come from all over California just to get the innovative hair transplant technology Bay Area locals take for granted."

California residents can review the Silicon Valley Hair Institute's updated informational page on FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) hair transplantation at http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/fue-hair-transplant/. Men and women from outside the Bay Area can visit the institute to receive the best FUE transplantation surgery in the state. Interested persons can also learn about the ARTAS robotic system to help in hair loss surgery at http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/artas/. California residents in search of the latest treatment for hair loss can reach to the clinic for a confidential, no-obligation consultation.

Patients Travel Far and Wide to Receive the Best FUE Transplant Surgery in California

Here is the background for this release. California's leadership in new technology could give the impression all Californians have easy access. It may be simple to attain innovative medicine in larger cities around the state. State residents of rural, more remote areas, however, might need to travel further to gain access to new medical breakthroughs. Men suffering from baldness, or women searching for the latest hair thickening treatments, may be willing to drive several hours for the best FUE transplant in California.

The Bay Area clinic provides California-wide support for hair loss treatments. Many cities and towns throughout the state may not offer access to the latest in FUE robotic technology. People suffering from hair loss can travel for hours from Truckee, Sacramento, Livermore, or Pleasanton to find help at one of the best hair transplant specialists in the Bay Area.

A team of hair loss specialists supports patients from all over the state of California. Innovative treatments, including PRP Therapy and FUE robotic technology, can help out-of-towners find answers to thinning hair. For these reasons, Silicon Valley Hair Institute announces an update to the FUE transplant informational page.

About Silicon Valley Hair Institute

Silicon Valley Hair Institute (http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/), under the leadership of top-rated California hair transplant surgeon Miguel Canales MD, is one of the best facilities offering San Francisco Bay Area hair transplants. Dr. Canales provides the full range of advanced hair transplant and hair restoration procedures for Bay Area residents, from San Francisco to San Mateo to Palo Alto. If one needs a hair transplant specialist, look no further than this Bay Area hair transplant center. Dr. Canales also performs female hair transplants for women and eyebrow restoration, thus offering the best hair transplant and robotic hair replacement options. Robotics include state-of-the-art ARTAS hair transplant technology. Call today to 650-551-1100 for a no-cost consultation, or for more information visit the website

