Silicon Valley Smile Solutions Protects Smiles, Treats Receding Gums in San Jose, CA

Respected dentist, Dr. Amir HagShenas of Silicon Valley Smile Solutions, is treating those suffering from receding gums in San Jose, CA with modern and effective gum grafting solutions. When the gums begin to pull away from the teeth, the sensitive tooth roots become exposed to damage, decay and disease. If left untreated, gum recession can lead to gum disease and a weakened immune system. Through gum grafting or the Pinhole® Surgical Technique (PST™), the teeth can be protected again, and the gum line restored.

"We have the tools to give our patients the best treatments that are available in dentistry today," says Dr. HagShenas. "We basically show patients what their dream smile looks like and then carry that out for them. The result they see at the end is exactly what we show them in the beginning."

Receding gums are a common concern for many patients as the problem can occur for a variety of reasons, including disease, smoking, and genetics. The gums normally provide protection for tooth roots and help hold them firmly in place. However, when gum recession occurs, the gum tissue will pull away from the teeth, exposing the roots and often causing loose teeth. With exposed tooth roots, patients are susceptible to damage, discomfort and an unattractive smile. The gum tissue does not return to the healthy point in the smile naturally, and treatments like gum grafting or PST can be used to restore the health and beauty of a patient's gums. Even patients who have replaced missing teeth with dental implants can suffer from gum recession, which exposes the metal threads and looks unnatural within the smile. Gum recession treatments can be used to improve these cases as well.

Gum grafting is a time-tested procedure that takes a sample of soft tissue and sutures it over the site of recession. As the new tissue heals, it will fuse with existing gum tissue, creating a seamless and restored smile. In cases where gum disease is present, the infected gum tissue will need to be removed prior to gum grafting occurring.

Dr. HagShenas also offers a minimally invasive solution to receding gums with the Pinhole Surgical Technique. By simply making a small hole in the gum tissue above the site of recession, Dr. HagShenas can gently reposition the existing gums back over the tooth roots and hold them in place for healing. This treatment requires advanced education and training which not many dentists have accomplished, but Dr. HagShenas has studied thoroughly. The end result is a healthy, attractive smile without the need for cutting or sutures.

Silicon Valley Smile Solutions is a comprehensive dental practice that features state-of-the-art procedures to enhance patients' lives and comfort. While PST is a revolutionary treatment for receding gums, the practice also offers full mouth dental implants for missing teeth. This modern solution to tooth loss allows patients with an entire mouth of missing or failing teeth to get brand-new teeth that can often last for a lifetime.

Those in need of treatment for receding gums in San Jose, CA are invited to schedule an appointment with the dentist, Dr. HagShenas, at Silicon Valley Smile Solutions.

About the Dentist

Dr. Amir HagShenas has been practicing dentistry for nearly 30 years. Dr. HagShenas received his doctorate in dental surgery degree from the University of Minnesota, where he has since been honored with the Irwin A. Epstein Award for Excellence in Endodontics, among other numerous accomplishments. Every year, Dr. HagShenas completes many hours of continuing education in implant and surgical dentistry, far above the requirements mandated by the Dental State Board of California. Dr. HagShenas and his team at Silicon Valley Smile Solutions are dedicated to staying up-to-date on the latest dental technologies in order to provide the highest quality of care for patients undergoing treatments like full arch dental implants. Skilled in numerous areas of dental treatments, Dr. HagShenas is particularly passionate about providing long-lasting, full arch dental implant treatments that are, in many cases, available in just one office visit.

