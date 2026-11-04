Siltronic Q3 Loss Widens, Lifts FY26 Sales View; Shares Up

(RTTNews) - Siltronic AG (SLTCY, WAF.DE), a supplier of high-tech silicon wafers, on Wednesday reported wider loss for the third quarter, despite higher revenue, compared to the prior year. Further, the firm revised its full year guidance.

Following the update, the shares were trading 5.97 percent higher at 63.05 euros on the XETRA.

For the third quarter, the company reported a net loss of €55 million or €1.46 per share, compared with a loss of €43.9 million or €1.29 per share in the prior-year quarter.

EBITDA increased to €81.3 million from €65.7 million in the previous year quarter.

Sales for the third quarter rose to €355.4 million from €300.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Sales also increased 10.5 percent sequentially.

Looking ahead to full year 2026, Siltronic raised sales projection to be around the previous year's level, compared with its earlier forecast of a decline to low- to mid-single-digit percentage.

The company also narrowed its EBITDA margin forecast to 22 percent to 24 percent, compared with its previous guidance of 20 percent to 24 percent.

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