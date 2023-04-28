|
28.04.2023 22:59:00
Silvano Fashion Group AS Consolidated Annual Report 2022
At its meeting held on 21 April 2023, the Supervisory Board of Silvano Fashion Group AS approved the annual report of Silvano Fashion Group AS for the financial year 2022 and for submission to the general meeting of shareholders.
The consolidated audited Annual Report for 2022 of Silvano Fashion Group AS is available on the websites of Nasdaq Baltic www.nasdaqbaltic.com and SFG www.silvanofashion.com.
Silvano Fashion Group AS
Phone +372 6845 000
Email: info@silvanofashion.com
Attachments
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Silvano Fashion Group ASmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.