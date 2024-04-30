|
30.04.2024 22:55:00
Silvano Fashion Group AS Consolidated Annual Report 2023
At its meeting held on 22 April 2024, the Supervisory Board of Silvano Fashion Group AS approved the annual report of Silvano Fashion Group AS for the financial year 2023 and for submission to the general meeting of shareholders.
The consolidated audited Annual Report for 2023 of Silvano Fashion Group AS is available on the websites of Nasdaq Baltic www.nasdaqbaltic.com and SFG www.silvanofashion.com.
Silvano Fashion Group AS
Phone +372 6845 000
Email: info@silvanofashion.com
