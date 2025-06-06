Silvano Fashion Group AS Aktie
Silvano Fashion Group AS Consolidated Annual Report 2024
At its meeting held on 06 June 2025, the Supervisory Board of Silvano Fashion Group AS approved the annual report of Silvano Fashion Group AS for the financial year 2024 and for submission to the general meeting of shareholders.
The consolidated audited Annual Report for 2024 of Silvano Fashion Group AS is available on the websites of Nasdaq Baltic www.nasdaqbaltic.com and SFG www.silvanofashion.com.
