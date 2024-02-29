Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q4 and 12 months of 2023 (unaudited)

Selected Financial Indicators

Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for 12 months of 2023 compared to 12 months of 2022 and 31.12.2023 compared to 31.12.2022 were as follows:

in thousands of EUR 12m 2023 12m 2022 Change Revenue 58 597 57 667 1.6% Gross Profit 33 743 30 884 9.3% Operating profit 17 973 14 665 22.6% EBITDA 21 120 18 283 15.5% Net profit for the period 11 107 12 544 -11.5% Net profit attributable equity holders of the Parent company 9 927 11 796 -15.8% Earnings per share (EUR) 0,28 0,33 -15.2% Operating cash flow for the period 11 703 14 062 -16.8% in thousands of EUR 31.12.2023 31.12.2022 Change Total assets 72 252 63 991 12.9% Total current assets 59 395 50 309 18.1% Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 54 120 44 786 20.8% Cash and cash equivalents 32 878 25 909 26.9% Margin analysis, % 12m 2023 12m 2022 Change Gross profit 57.6 53.6 7.5% Operating profit 30.7 25.4 20.9% EBITDA 36.0 31.7 13.6% Net profit 19.0 21.8 -12.8% Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 16.9 20.5 -17.6% Financial ratios, % 31.12.2023 31.12.2022 Change ROA 14.5 19.0 -23.7% ROE 20.2 28.1 -28.1% Price to earnings ratio (P/E) 4.1 3.4 20.6% Current ratio 5.8 5.1 13.7% Quick ratio 3.4 2.8 21.4%

Financial performance

The Group`s sales amounted 58 597 thousand EUR during 12 months of 2023, representing a 1.6% increase as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, wholesale increased by 2.8%, measured in EUR.

The Group’s gross profit during 12 months of 2023 amounted to 33 743 thousand EUR and increase by 9.3% compared to previous year. The gross margin during 12 months of 2023 increased by 7.5% compared to 12 months of 2022. The cost of sold goods decreased by 7.2%.

Consolidated operating profit for 12 months of 2023 amounted to 17 973 thousand EUR, compared to 14 665 thousand EUR for 12 months of 2022, increase by 22.6%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 30.7% for 12 months of 2023 (25.4% for 12 months of 2022). Consolidated EBITDA for 12 months of 2023 increased by 15.5% and amounted to 21 120 thousand EUR, which is 36.0% in margin terms (18 283 thousand EUR and 31.7% for 12 months of 2022).

Reported consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 12 months of 2023 amounted to 9 927 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 11 796 thousand EUR for 12 months of 2022, net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 12months of 2023 was 16.9% against net profit 20.5% for 12 months of 2022.

Financial position

As of 31 December 2023 consolidated assets amounted to 72 252 thousand EUR representing increase by 12.9% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2022.

Trade and other receivables increased by 310 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2022 and amounted to 1 354 thousand EUR as of 31 December 2023. Inventory balance increased by 1 676 thousand EUR and amounted to 23 940 thousand EUR as of 31 December 2023.

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company increased by 9 334 thousand EUR and amounted to 54 120 thousand EUR as of 31 December 2023. Current liabilities increased by 384 thousand EUR during 12 months of 2023.

Investments

During 12 months of 2023 the Group’s investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 1 133 thousand EUR, in previous year same period 445 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.

Personnel

As of 31 December 2023, the Group employed 1 626 employees, including 500 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2022 there were 1 616 employees, including 499 people in retail operations.

Total salaries and related taxes during 12 months of 2023 amounted to 13 267 thousand EUR ( 12 759 thousand EUR in 12 months of 2022). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 552 thousand EUR.

Decisions made by governing bodies during 12 months 2023

On the 24th of May 2023, AS Silvano Fashion Group proposed to the shareholders to adopt the resolutions of the annual general meeting of shareholders without convening the meeting.

The notice of the general meeting was published on May 24, 2023, in the information system Nasdaq OMX Tallinn https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=bc3e622810054b7a49a4f706f81ac5063&lang=en&src=listed

and Warsaw Stock Exchange, on the website of SFG https://www.silvanofashion.com/investors/company-announcements/ and in the daily newspaper Eesti Päevaleht.

On June 15, 2023 Silvano Fashion Group held its regular Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. The Meeting adopted the following decisions:

• Approved the 2022 Annual Report;

• Left the net profit undistributed and included the net profit of the financial year 2022 in retained earnings.

The protocol of the general meeting was published on the website of AS Silvano Fashion Group https://www.silvanofashion.com/investors/company-announcements/ .

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of EUR Note 31.12.2023 31.12.2022 Unaudited Audited ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 2 32 878 25 909 Trade and other receivables 3 1 354 1 044 Prepayments and other tax receivables 3 1 115 971 Current loans granted 29 10 Other assets 79 111 Inventories 4 23 940 22 264 Total current assets 59 395 50 309 Non-current assets Non-current receivables 292 301 Investments in associates 85 82 Investments in other shares 213 259 Deferred tax asset 2 155 2 166 Intangible assets 579 585 Investment property 899 1 041 Property, plant and equipment 5 8 634 9 248 Total non-current assets 12 857 13 682 TOTAL ASSETS 72 252 63 991 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Current lease liabilities 2 162 2 373 Trade and other payables 6 7 377 5 837 Tax liabilities 747 1 692 Total current liabilities 10 286 9 902 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liability 736 1 039 Non-current lease liabilities 4 321 4 041 Non-current provisions 46 41 Total non-current liabilities 5 103 5 121 Total liabilities 15 389 15 023 Equity Share capital 7 3 600 3 600 Share premium 4 967 4 967 Statutory reserve capital 1 306 1 306 Unrealised exchange rate differences -20 002 -19 409 Retained earnings 64 249 54 322 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 54 120 44 786 Non-controlling interest 2 743 4 182 Total equity 56 863 48 968 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 72 252 63 991

Consolidated Income Statement

in thousands of EUR Note 4Q 2023 4Q 2022 12m 2023 12m 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Audited Revenue from contracts with customers 9 11 858 13 693 58 597 57 667 Cost of goods sold -6 193 -4 875 -24 854 -26 783 Gross Profit 5 665 8 818 33 743 30 884 Distribution expenses -2 501 -3 023 -10 572 -11 143 Administrative expenses -1 198 -1 255 -4 501 -4 391 Other operating income 92 176 286 525 Other operating expenses -352 -662 -983 -1 210 Operating profit 1 706 4 054 17 973 14 665 Currency exchange income/(expense) 237 -3 919 -3 345 1 117 Other finance income/(expenses) 93 -350 -93 -453 Net finance income 330 -4 269 -3 438 664 Profit (loss) from associates using equity method 5 2 24 1 Profit before tax 2 041 -213 14 559 15 330 Income tax expense 224 241 -3 452 -2 786 Profit for the period 2 265 28 11 107 12 544 Attributable to : Equity holders of the Parent company 2 015 -39 9 927 11 796 Non-controlling interest 250 67 1 180 748 Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR) 8 0,06 0,00 0,28 0,33

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

in thousands of EUR Note 4Q 2023 4Q 2022 12m 2023 12m 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Audited Profit for the period 2 265 28 11 107 12 544 Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods : Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations -2 799 -3 052 -2 520 -877 Total other comprehensive income for the period -2 799 -3 052 -2 520 -877 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period -534 -3 024 8 587 11 667 Attributable to : Equity holders of the Parent company 1 625 -3 307 9 334 10 638 Non-controlling interest -2 159 283 -747 1 029

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

in thousands of EUR Note 12m 2023 12m 2022 Unaudited Audited Cash flow from operating activities Profit for the period 11 107 12 544 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets 3 147 3 618 Share of profit of equity accounted investees -24 -1 Gains/Losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment 1 8 Net finance income / costs 3 438 -664 Provision for impairment losses on trade receivables 54 2 Provision for inventories 1 198 683 Income tax expense 3 452 2 786 Change in inventories -7 845 -1 358 Change in trade and other receivables -839 199 Change in trade and other payables 2 530 -667 Income tax paid -4 516 -3 088 Net cash flow from operating activities 11 703 14 062 Cash flow from investing activities Interest received 601 38 Dividends received 11 3 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 39 58 Loans granted -19 -8 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment -1 133 -445 Acquisition of intangible assets -144 -113 Net cash flow from investing activities -645 -467 Cash flow from financing activities Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities -2 307 -2 634 Interest paid on lease liabilities -688 -546 Dividends paid -692 -560 Net cash flow from financing activities -3 687 -3 740 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 7 371 9 855 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 25 909 17 098 Effect of translation to presentation currency -845 -509 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held 443 -535 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 32 878 25 909

