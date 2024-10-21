|
Silver’s scarcity factor is helping it catch up to gold’s record run
While gold prices have repeatedly set fresh record highs this year, silver has been rallying as well — with one analyst predicting that prices for the precious and industrial metal will reach $40 an ounce or more before the end of the year, as supplies continue to come up short of demand.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
