Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
|
01.02.2026 17:50:00
Silver's Up 17% in 1 Month: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
Silver is on a tear. Even after a 30% plunge last Friday, the white metal's per-ounce price finished January up about 17%, and Citigroup analysts now predict that it could storm to $150 per ounce within months. The rally comes on top of silver's 103% gain in 2025. For context, in the nine years prior to 2025, silver prices only rose by 117%.This crazed rise is being fueled by heavy industrial demand for the metal in electric vehicles, solar panels, artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, and defense equipment. Of all the 118 elements on the periodic table, silver is No. 1 when it comes to conducting electricity. This has made it "much more valuable" to A.I. infrastructure investments, according to the chief executive of Grenadilla Advisory, Anna Rathbun.Meanwhile, tighter silver export controls in China are cramping supply, even as China's President Xi Jinping pledges to grow the country's clean energy capacity by sixfold. That's important to silver prices because each solar panel contains about 0.64 ounces of silver, and China installed over 560 million solar panels last year alone.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
