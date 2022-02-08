SILVERSEA'S FLAGSHIP SILVER NOVA(SM) TAKES DISCERNING TRAVELLERS TO NEW HORIZONS ON 71-DAY GRAND VOYAGE TO SOUTH AMERICA

MONACO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Silversea Cruises® launches its all-new 71-day Grand Voyage to Central and South America aboard Silversea's latest ship Silver NovaSM. Setting sail on January 4, 2024, Silversea's guests will journey deep into 38 destinations in 18 countries, travelling in the luxury cruise line's trademark level of service aboard the soon-to-be-launched Silver Nova. For the first time, and for all subsequent Grand Voyages across the fleet, the Grand Voyage South America 2024 will include round-trip business-class flights.*

Set to unlock remote and remarkable destinations for travellers, Silversea's Grand Voyage South America 2024 will circumnavigate Latin America, before taking guests deep inland along the meandering Amazon River to Manaus in the heart of the verdant rainforest. As well as enjoying a maiden call in Ilhabela (Brazil) – home to a vast UNESCO-listed biosphere reserve – guests will explore Ushuaia at South America's southernmost tip, in addition to the continent's striking glaciers and fjords. Immersing travellers into the vibrant Latin American culture, Silver Nova will call in Lima, Buenos Aires, and Montevideo, with an extended call in Rio de Janeiro – where guests will enjoy the famous Carnival with three overnights – showcasing a must-visit staple of South American discovery. Ahead of arriving in Fort Lauderdale on March 15, 2024, travellers will explore the Eastern Caribbean's most spectacular destinations, with calls in Spanish Town, Castries, and Bequia. Guests will also experience the region's rich culinary flavours – both on board and ashore – through Silversea's highly lauded S.A.L.T. programme .

Guests joining Silver Nova for the Grand Voyage South America 2024 will be among the first to experience one of the most environmentally conscious cruise ships ever built. Innovative, unprecedented, state-of-the-art technological solutions will make her the first hybrid, luxury cruise ship to be free of local emissions at port, with advanced hybrid technology featuring fuel cells paving the way for the future of luxurious, sustainable cruising.

"Curated by our destination experts, our new South America Grand Voyage 2024 – hosted aboard the pioneering Silver Nova – will link the continent's most enriching experiences for our well-travelled guests," says Barbara Muckermann, Chief Commercial Officer, Silversea Cruises. "With the inclusion of business-class air, guests travelling on the South America Grand Voyage 2024, and on all future Grand Voyages with Silversea, will journey in superlative comfort. From three overnights to celebrate Rio de Janeiro's famous carnival to an exclusive evening at Manaus' beautiful opera house in the heart of the Amazon Rainforest, the range of experiences on offer with this once-in-a-lifetime voyage is unique."

Drawing on a connection to the culture, heritage and identity of each location, Silversea's exclusive events for the Grand Voyage South America 2024 include:

Folklore Festivities along the Panama Canal: Guests will enjoy a traditional folkloric show, followed by a carnival party – complete with Panama hats and spirited salsa dancing – as they take the enchanting journey from the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean.

Guests will enjoy a traditional folkloric show, followed by a carnival party – complete with hats and spirited salsa dancing – as they take the enchanting journey from the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean. Bespoke Heritage Tour at Callao Monumental: A full cultural immersion awaits guests with the curation of a personalised, and private, tour of Callao Monumental, considered Peru's most important reference of social transformation through art. The tour will end with locally prepared, authentic culinary delights and cocktails to the backdrop of a salsa fiesta.

A full cultural immersion awaits guests with the curation of a personalised, and private, tour of Callao Monumental, considered most important reference of social transformation through art. The tour will end with locally prepared, authentic culinary delights and cocktails to the backdrop of a salsa fiesta. The Best Seats at the World's Biggest Carnival: Guests will revel in the rhythmic magic of Rio de Janeiro's iconic Carnival across three days of exclusive parade access and the best seats to view the heart of the action.

Guests will revel in the rhythmic magic of iconic Carnival across three days of exclusive parade access and the best seats to view the heart of the action. Operatic Delights in the Amazon Rainforest: Under the shimmering stars and amidst the lush rainforest canopy, guests will experience a night at the opera like no other. Located in the heart of the Amazon Rainforest, Manaus' opera house is a historical landmark and a spectacular example of Renaissance architecture. Guests will watch in awe during an exclusive performance, enjoyed with a decadent cocktail in hand.

Under the shimmering stars and amidst the lush rainforest canopy, guests will experience a night at the opera like no other. Located in the heart of the Amazon Rainforest, Manaus' opera house is a historical landmark and a spectacular example of Renaissance architecture. Guests will watch in awe during an exclusive performance, enjoyed with a decadent cocktail in hand. An Exclusive Evening with Bridgetown's Polo Elite: Guests will rub shoulders with the Bridgetown polo players – Barbados's most iconic sports team – during an intimate dinner that follows an afternoon of adrenaline sport. Intricately prepared by an award-winning Bajan Master Chef, guests will savour local delicacies and sip champagne in the company of the island's polo elite.

View the full itinerary of Silversea's Grand Voyage South America 2024 and the full list of inclusions:

https://www.silversea.com/destinations/grand-voyages-cruise/grand-voyage-2024-south-america.html

Find out more information about Silver Nova:

https://www.silversea.com/ships/silver-nova.html

Silver Nova media kit:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/muvlc8lm1t0ib84/AAAzaCwIZka2A3USDRhhB6w0a?dl=0

For the latest health and travel advisories pertaining to cruise travel:

https://www.silversea.com/health-and-travel-notice.html

*Available from selected countries/markets. Read the full terms and conditions:

https://www.silversea.com/terms-and-conditions.html

About Silversea

Owned by Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), Silversea Cruises is recognized as an innovator in the ultra-luxury cruise industry, offering guests large-ship amenities aboard its intimate, all-suite vessels: Silver Dawn, Silver Shadow, Silver Whisper, Silver Spirit, Silver Muse and Silver Moon – all designed to offer an atmosphere of conviviality and casual elegance. With the inclusion of the expedition ships Silver Origin, Silver Wind, Silver Explorer, and Silver Cloud, Silversea's itineraries encompass all seven continents and feature worldwide luxury cruises to the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, the Galapagos, both Polar Regions, and hundreds of fascinating destinations in between. Silversea is also looking forward to the launch of two new ultra-luxury Nova class ships. Browse Silversea's blog, Discover , and subscribe to receive the latest content directly into your inbox.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is one of the leading cruise companies in the world with a global fleet of 61 ships traveling to more than 800 destinations around the world. Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three award winning cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises, and it is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, the brands have an additional 12 ships on order as of December 31, 2021. Learn more at www.royalcaribbeangroup.com or www.rclinvestor.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silverseas-flagship-silver-novasm-takes-discerning-travellers-to-new-horizons-on-71-day-grand-voyage-to-south-america-301477675.html

SOURCE Silversea Cruises