27.07.2022 07:06:50
Silvio Denz and Peter Spuhler acquire Florhof a Zurich hotel steeped in tradition that will be run as Lalique hotel and restaurant Villa Florhof
Lalique Group SA
/ Key word(s): Agreement
MEDIA RELEASE
Zurich, 27 July 2022 Lalique Group announced today that its majority shareholder and Chairman Silvio Denz, together with entrepreneur Peter Spuhler, have acquired the Hotel Florhof in Zurich. After a careful renovation in the Lalique style, this historical building will reopen its doors as Villa Florhof in 2024 to offer guests its renowned hospitality and first-class gastronomy. Lalique Group will be operating the new hotel and restaurant as leaseholder, thus further strengthening the groups hospitality arm.
Florhof has been one of the jewels in the city of Zurichs hotel scene for more than 100 years, although the buildings history dates back much further. The origins of the patrician house in Florhofgasse, which is located between Zurichs old town and the university quarter, can be traced back to the 16th century. The property has served as a hotel since 1908 but the name Florhof is a reference to the manufacturing and trading of silk that once took place on this site and was one of Zurichs most important industries for many years. Florhof is today one of the last remaining silk yards in the city.
By acquiring Florhof, Silvio Denz and Peter Spuhler are securing its future as a hotel and restaurant. This comes after the previous owners, whose family had owned the property for almost 100 years, announced the closure of the business with effect from the end of July 2022. They are pleased about this fortunate outcome and have expressed thanks to the Florhof team for its great commitment.
Over the coming months, the building will be carefully renovated in close consultation with the Office for the Preservation of Historic Monuments (Denkmalpflege) and will be redesigned in the Lalique style. There are plans to reduce the number of hotel rooms in the upper storeys of the hotel to a total of 15 suites and rooms. There will also be an excellent restaurant on the first floor and an attractive bar with a terrace, a living room and a smokers lounge on the ground floor to provide a central meeting point for guests. The historical vaulted wine cellar will continue to form the foundations of Florhof.
Silvio Denz stated: The best properties arent found they find you. I have long been fascinated by the charming Florhof in this imposing building, and the opportunity to purchase it has now presented itself. We are delighted that we will be able to continue to run the Villa Florhof as a hotel and restaurant for the people of Zurich and visitors from around the world combining the history of the city with the flair of Lalique.
Peter Spuhler stated: For me too, this purchase is a matter of the heart, since I grew up not far from the Hotel Florhof and feel connected to the area and this magnificent building. This is a dream property where we want to create a unique atmosphere for guests blending tradition with the future and delivering exceptional hospitality.
The renowned hotel manager Tanja Wegmann will oversee the transformation and the reopening of the property as Villa Florhof, which is planned for early 2024.
By taking over the operation of the hotel and restaurant as leaseholder, Lalique Group is strengthening its proven hospitality concept that centres around the Lalique brand. Lalique Groups gastronomic establishments comprise: Villa René Lalique and Château Hochberg in Wingen-sur-Moder (Alsace), Château Lafaurie-Peyraguey in Bordeaux and The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant in Crieff, Scotland.
Florhof - terrace
You can find further information at: www.lalique-group.com.
1406335 27.07.2022
