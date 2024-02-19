|
19.02.2024 10:00:07
Sim-swap fraud: How your bank account can be emptied by phone
Criminals are using personal data to get hold of a replacement sim, take over your mobile and then clean out your savingsA north London teacher has warned others to be on their guard if their mobile phone suddenly stops working. Fraudsters apparently used the ID information she had given to a lettings agent to first take over her phone and then clean out her bank account.Angela Nevin* says she is still reeling from the episode that caused her “no end of anxiety and stress” as she waited for more than 10 days to see if Barclays would return the £3,500 that was stolen. She is the latest person to have her mobile’s sim card taken over by fraudsters to use it to gain one-time passcodes to authorise bank withdrawals. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|3,00
|-11,76%