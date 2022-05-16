Similarweb Acquires Rank Ranger™, a Leading Provider of SEO and Search Rank Tracking Solutions

Similarweb (NYSE: SMWB), a leading digital intelligence company, today announced its acquisition of Rank Ranger, a market leader in SEO and rank tracking, trusted by hundreds of companies worldwide.

The acquisition expands Similarweb’s capabilities as a comprehensive SEO suite for enterprises by combining its keyword research and analysis capabilities with Rank Ranger’s search term rank tracking. For the first time, this powerful combination will give search professionals and marketing leaders a complete understanding of their relative ‘market share’ beyond the keywords they track.

Users will be able to monitor, track and report on the rank of keywords over time across all leading search engines, now connecting how they rank for key search terms with the actual traffic those terms are driving. These combined insights will allow search professionals to quickly identify the most effective ways to drive traffic growth and therefore deliver greater returns on their search investments.

"Winning in search marketing is a critical driver of business growth for our customers," said Or Offer, Similarweb’s Chief Executive Officer. "By combining our existing industry-leading keyword traffic analysis features and unique data sets with Rank Ranger’s standout rank tracking and SEO tools, we are significantly expanding our SEO product suite for enterprises, which we’re confident will drive a powerful competitive advantage for our customers.”

Rank Ranger’s tools enable search professionals to monitor progress against search marketing goals, while measuring, optimizing, and reporting on the impact of specific strategies. The incorporation of these capabilities into the daily workflow of search professionals enables them to maintain high ranking for their product and services and design winning campaigns, and gives them the agility they need to react when rivals compete for the same keywords, or when search trends change in their markets.

Rank Ranger tools and capabilities include:

Rank tracking over time for important keywords or keyword groups

Search optimization for local markets as well as at country level

Link management and measurement of backlink campaigns on ranking performance

Advanced SEO & digital marketing reporting

Landing page optimization

Multiple enterprise platform integrations

"We are very excited to be joining forces with Similarweb," said Shay Harel, Rank Ranger CEO and Founder. "Similarweb has rapidly become the standard for companies to gauge their web and mobile-web competitiveness. We believe our approach to search ranking and monitoring makes for a really complementary fit with Similarweb’s keyword analysis capabilities and best-in-class traffic data."

Rank Ranger will continue to operate as Rank Ranger, a Similarweb company. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Similarweb:

As a trusted platform for understanding online behavior, millions of people use Similarweb’s insights daily to strengthen their knowledge of the digital world. We empower anyone — from the curious individual to the enterprise business leader — to make smarter decisions by understanding why things happen across the digital ecosystem. Learn more here: https://www.similarweb.com/corp/about/

