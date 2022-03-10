Similarweb Names Raymond ‘RJ’ Jones As Vice President of Investor Relations

Similarweb (NYSE: SMWB), a leading digital intelligence company, today announced the appointment of experienced IR professional Raymond ‘RJ’ Jones to Vice President of Investor Relations, effective immediately. RJ will be reporting directly to Jason Schwartz, Similarweb’s CFO.

"RJ brings a wealth of investor relations experience to the newly created position. His deep knowledge of the Street, well-established network of industry contacts and strategic and operational management skills will help propel the company through our next stage of growth,” said Schwartz.

Mr. Jones has previously served as Vice President, Investor Relations of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG), the most-visited real estate website in the United States. While at Zillow, RJ led the distinguished investor relations program for the world's largest online real estate media and technology company. Jones was instrumental in bringing the company's shareholder value proposition to institutional investors.

With significant experience in increasingly senior management roles, Jones served as CMO, General Partner for Kosmos Funds, where he led marketing and investor relations for the start-up alternative-investment firm. He also served as head of Investor Relations for Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN), the high-end, multi-channel department store. A veteran in investment and research, Jones also held positions at Russell Investments, Delafield Hambrecht and UBS PaineWebber.

Pointing to Similarweb’s significant upside, Mr. Jones explained, "I’m very excited to be joining Similarweb at a pivotal time for the company. As the pandemic has dramatically increased the speed at which brands are having to undergo digital transformation, we hope to play a significant role in providing the critical digital intelligence necessary to compete – and win – in the new digital paradigm.”

Mr. Jones is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, and holds a Master of Business Administration from the Foster School of Business at the University of Washington. Mr. Jones served as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army, which included an assignment as a Platoon Leader in the 82nd Airborne Division after attaining elite Airborne Ranger status.

About Similarweb:

As the most trusted platform for understanding online behavior, millions of people use Similarweb’s insights daily to strengthen their knowledge of the digital world. We empower anyone — from the curious individual to the enterprise business leader — to make smarter decisions by understanding why things happen across the digital ecosystem. Learn more here: https://www.similarweb.com/corp/about/

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views regarding our intentions, products, services, plans, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on information currently available to us and assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports including the final prospectus for our initial public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 11, 2021, as well as subsequent and future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220310005097/en/