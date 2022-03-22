Similarweb Wins "Best Cross Border Software 2021" at Yuguo Awards in China

Similarweb (NYSE: SMWB), a leading digital intelligence company, has been recognized as Best Cross Border Software 2021 by Yuguo, a leading Chinese media platform. The award takes into consideration both online voting and an esteemed panel of industry experts as judges.

"It is a tremendous honor for Similarweb to be named as Best Cross Border Software by China’s Yuguo network,” declared Uri Snyder, Similarweb General Manager for APAC. "As more Chinese-based companies are looking to fuel international expansion, this Cross Border award has special meaning to us and underscores our regional strategy. Our data and insights are just as valuable to marketers in China as they are to international brands all over the world,” added Snyder.

The Yuguo Prize recognizes software providers for the cross-border industry sales in China. The awards ceremony took place on February 18, 2022 in Shenzhen, China. This latest award comes on the heels of Similarweb being named the Best Alternative Data Provider in the Hedgeweek Americas 2021 Awards, in recognition of its Investor Intelligence solution.

