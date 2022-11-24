|
24.11.2022 08:44:00
Siming releases preferential policies to boost film, TV industry
XIAMEN, China, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from chinadaily.com.cn:
The three-day 35th China Film Golden Rooster Awards just concluded in Siming district in the coastal city of Xiamen, Fujian province on Nov 13, and was attended by a number of A-list stars and industry insiders.
Siming district, with its enchanting natural scenery and a pleasant climate, has the reputation of being "a natural studio" and is favored by many filmmakers and directors. Siming released a slew of preferential policies on Nov 10, aiming to promote the high-quality development of the district's film and TV industry.
According to the policies, Siming will provide an incentive of up to 3 million yuan($419,428) to excellent film and TV works that are broadcasted on traditional and online platforms. For outstanding award-winning works, the local government will give production companies different levels of rewards worth 3 million yuan, 2 million yuan and 1 million yuan, respectively. Incentives will also be given to film and TV enterprises to hold exhibitions in Siming.
The district government also released supportive policies to attract more high-level talents from the film and TV industry, and will offer a basket of incentives, including subsidies, accommodations and support to families as a way to build a talent pool to enhance its independent research and development capacity in the film and TV industry.
SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn
