24.11.2022 08:44:00

Siming releases preferential policies to boost film, TV industry

XIAMEN, China, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from chinadaily.com.cn:

The three-day 35th China Film Golden Rooster Awards just concluded in Siming district in the coastal city of Xiamen, Fujian province on Nov 13, and was attended by a number of A-list stars and industry insiders.

Siming district, which is located in the coastal city Xiamen, Fujian province, boasts enchanting natural scenery and a pleasant climate, and has the reputation of being

Siming district, with its enchanting natural scenery and a pleasant climate, has the reputation of being "a natural studio" and is favored by many filmmakers and directors. Siming released a slew of preferential policies on Nov 10, aiming to promote the high-quality development of the district's film and TV industry.

According to the policies, Siming will provide an incentive of up to 3 million yuan($419,428) to excellent film and TV works that are broadcasted on traditional and online platforms. For outstanding award-winning works, the local government will give production companies different levels of rewards worth 3 million yuan, 2 million yuan and 1 million yuan, respectively. Incentives will also be given to film and TV enterprises to hold exhibitions in Siming.

The district government also released supportive policies to attract more high-level talents from the film and TV industry, and will offer a basket of incentives, including subsidies, accommodations and support to families as a way to build a talent pool to enhance its independent research and development capacity in the film and TV industry.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/siming-releases-preferential-policies-to-boost-film-tv-industry-301686694.html

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX legt zum Handelsende zu -- DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street-Handel ruht -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Donnerstag zu. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte ebenfalls auf grünem Terrain. In den USA wurde feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen