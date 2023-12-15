Simmons Bank Presents $30,000 Donation to Junior Achievement

Donation made in honor of the more than 5,500 associate volunteer hours during Simmons Service Month

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank (Simmons) presented a $30,000 donation to Junior Achievement at the Simmons River Market Building in Little Rock. The donation will fund work-readiness and financial and entrepreneurial education for children across Simmons' six-state footprint and was made in honor of the more than 5,500 volunteer hours that associates donated to their local communities during the sixth annual "Simmons Service Month."

"We are proud to make this donation in honor of our associates who are dedicated to serving their communities," said Jena Compton, Simmons Bank EVP chief people officer. "Simmons Bank and Junior Achievement share a mission to see our communities prosper, so it's fitting that today's donation will fund financial education for children throughout our six-state footprint."

Each September associates across the bank's footprint participate in "Simmons Service Month," a companywide initiative to encourage volunteerism. To support associates' efforts, Simmons gave all associates paid time off in September to volunteer. Simmons associates who donated 15 or more volunteer hours during Simmons Service Month also received $150 for charities of their choice. These top volunteers raised a combined $8,700 for charities across Simmons' footprint.

"One of Junior Achievement's goals is to help young people better understand how money works so that they can become more financially capable adults," said Jack E. Kosakowski, president and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "We greatly appreciate the support of Simmons Bank in this effort. As the result of their commitment, more of today's young people will have brighter financial futures tomorrow."

The bank's $30,000 gift to Junior Achievement will be targeted to impact children in the following Simmons Bank communities:

Little Rock, Arkansas

Nashville, Tennessee

Dallas, Texas

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Kansas City, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri

Wichita, Kansas

