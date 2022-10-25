NEU: Bei BISON CARDANO, POLKADOT und SOLANA gebührenfrei handeln. Jetzt alle Coins entdecken..-w-
25.10.2022 14:00:00

Simmons First National Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Earnings of $80.6 million, Earnings Per Diluted Share of $0.63

Positive operating leverage driven by strong total revenue and adjusted pre-provision net revenue growth

PINE BLUFF, Ark., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Simmons First National Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Simmons First National Corporation)

George A. Makris, Jr., Simmons' Chairman and CEO, commented on the third quarter

Our financial performance in the quarter demonstrates the diversity of our franchise and our ability to navigate the current economic environment. Total revenue growth was strong and well balanced, increasing 5 percent from the previous quarter. Noninterest expense was well contained, decreasing 11 percent on a reported basis and 1 percent on an adjusted basis. As a result of the positive operating leverage we generated in the quarter, pre-provision net revenue was the highest in our history and we delivered a return on equity of 10 percent and a ROTE of 18 percent.

As we enter the final quarter of the year with positive momentum, we also recognize the backdrop of economic uncertainty that persists. Inflation levels remain elevated and market expectations are that interest rates will continue to rise, which will most likely have an impact on future economic growth and activity. As such, we are intently focused on targeted balance sheet growth that optimizes capital, prudently managing spreads, and maintaining disciplined loan and deposit pricing strategies. We believe our conservative credit culture and emphasis on effective risk management has served, and will continue to serve, us well during periods of economic unrest.

Importantly, the unwavering commitment of our associates provides us with pride and confidence in the future. It is through their efforts that we will be well-positioned to continue our tradition of prospering in competitive markets and challenging times.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

   3Q22

2Q22

3Q21

FINANCIAL RESULTS (in millions)




Revenue

$236.6

$225.3

$193.8

Revenue, excluding securities gain (loss) (1)

236.6

225.4

188.5

Noninterest expense

138.9

156.8

114.3

Pre-provision net revenue (1)

97.7

68.6

74.2

Merger related costs

1.4

19.1

1.4

Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (1)

100.0

88.1

72.6

Provision for credit losses

0.1

33.9

(19.9)

Net income

80.6

27.5

80.6

PER SHARE DATA




Diluted earnings

$  0.63

$  0.21

$  0.74

Adjusted diluted earnings (1)

0.64

0.52

0.73

Book value

24.87

25.31

28.42

Tangible book value (1)

13.51

14.07

17.39

BALANCE SHEET (in millions)




Total loans

$15,607

$15,110

$10,825

Total deposits

22,149

22,036

18,072

Total shareholders' equity

3,157

3,260

3,031

ASSET QUALITY




Net charge-off ratio

— %

0.02 %

0.17 %

Nonperforming loan ratio

0.37

0.42

0.55

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.23

0.26

0.31

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.27

1.41

1.87

Nonperforming loan coverage ratio

342

334

341

SELECT RATIOS




Net interest margin (FTE) (2)

3.34 %

3.24 %

2.85 %

Efficiency ratio (1)

54.41

57.49

58.10

Loan to deposit ratio

70.47

68.57

59.90

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio

11.73

12.10

14.27

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.08

14.83

17.42

Third Quarter Highlights

Comparisons reflect 3Q22 vs 2Q22

  • Diluted EPS of $0.63 and adjusted diluted EPS (1) of $0.64

  • Revenue increased 5%, fueled by a 5% increase in net interest income and a 7% increase in noninterest income

  • Noninterest expense decreased 11%. Excluding merger related costs and certain other items, adjusted noninterest expense (1) decreased 1%

  • Positive operating leverage drives 13% increase in adjusted pre-provision net revenue and 308 bp improvement in efficiency ratio

  • Solid balance sheet growth led by a 3% increase in total loans while total deposits increased 1%

  • Asset quality metrics remain at historically low-levels and reflect conservative credit culture and strategic decision in 2019 to de-risk certain elements of acquired loan portfolios

  • $45 million of common stock repurchased during the 3Q22

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) today reported net income of $80.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $27.5 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $80.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share were $0.63 for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $0.21 in the second quarter of 2022 and $0.74 in the third quarter of 2021. As shown in the table below, certain items, consisting primarily of merger-related expenses and branch right sizing costs, totaled $1.7 million (after-tax) in the third quarter of 2022. In the second quarter of 2022, certain items as shown in the table below totaled $39.4 million (after-tax) and included Day 2 accounting provision required for loans and unfunded commitments acquired in connection with an acquisition. Certain items for the third quarter of 2021 as shown in the table below totaled $(1.2) million (after-tax). Excluding these items, adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) were $0.64 for the third quarter of 2022, $0.52 for the second quarter of 2022 and $0.73 for the third quarter of 2021.   

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $236.6 million, up 5 percent compared to the second quarter of 2022, and up 22 percent compared to the third quarter of 2021. Pre-provision net revenue(1) totaled $97.7 million during the third quarter of 2022, compared to $68.6 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $74.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted pre-provision net revenue(1) totaled $100.0 million in the third quarter of 2022, up 13 percent from second quarter 2022 levels and 38 percent from third quarter 2021 levels. As a result of the positive operating leverage delivered in the quarter, the efficiency ratio(1) for the third quarter of 2022 was 54.41 percent, an improvement of 308 basis points from second quarter 2022 levels and 369 basis points from third quarter 2021 levels.

Impact of Certain Items on Earnings and Diluted EPS

$ in millions, except per share data

Q3 22

Q2 22

Q3 21

Net income

$ 80.6

$ 27.5

$ 80.6





Day 2 accounting provision

-

33.8

-

Merger related expenses

1.4

19.1

1.4

Branch right sizing costs, net

1.3

0.4

(3.0)

Loss from early retirement of TruPS

0.4

-

-

Gain on sale of intellectual property

(0.8)

-

-

   Total pre-tax impact

2.3

53.3

(1.6)

Tax effect (3)

(0.6)

(14.0)

0.4

   Total impact on earnings

1.7

39.3

(1.2)

Adjusted earnings (1)

$ 82.3

$ 66.8

$ 79.4





Diluted EPS

$ 0.63

$ 0.21

$ 0.74





Day 2 accounting provision

-

0.27

-

Merger related expenses

0.01

0.15

0.01

Branch right sizing costs

0.01

-

(0.03)

Loss from early retirement of TruPS

-

-

-

Gain on sale of intellectual property

(0.01)

-

-

   Total pre-tax impact

0.01

0.41

(0.02)

Tax effect (3)

-

(0.11)

0.01

   Total impact on earnings

0.01

0.31

(0.01)

Adjusted Diluted EPS (1)

$ 0.64

$ 0.52

$ 0.73





Average diluted shares outstanding

128,336,422

128,720,078

108,359,890

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $193.6 million, up 5 percent compared to the second quarter of 2022, and up 33 percent compared to the third quarter of 2021. Included in net interest income is accretion recognized on assets acquired, which totaled $5.8 million in the third quarter of 2022, $9.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $4.1 million in the third quarter of 2021. Also included in net interest income is income from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans totaling $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $9.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income on a linked quarter basis was driven by a $25.8 million increase in interest income, reflecting higher average loan balances (up $843 million), increased interest income from the securities portfolio and the benefit of higher interest rates. These items more than offset the $17.3 million increase in interest expense that also reflects higher interest rates, as well as a shift in consumer sentiment given the attractiveness of higher yielding time deposits in the current interest rate environment.

The yield on loans for the third quarter of 2022 was 4.86 percent, compared to 4.54 percent in the second quarter of 2022 and 4.76 percent in the third quarter of 2021. The yield on investment securities for the third quarter of 2022 was 2.29 percent, compared to 2.08 percent in the second quarter of 2022 and 1.77 percent in the third quarter of 2021. Cost of deposits for the third quarter of 2022 were 47 basis points, compared to 18 basis points in the second quarter of 2022 and 20 basis points in the third quarter of 2021.  Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis for the third quarter of 2022 was 3.34 percent, compared to 3.24 percent in the second quarter of 2022 and 2.85 percent in the third quarter of 2021. While PPP loan interest income had no impact on the net interest margin in the third quarter of 2022, it positively impacted the net interest margin by 3 basis points in the second quarter of 2022 and 14 basis points in the third quarter of 2021.


Q3 22

Q2 22

Q1 22

Q4 21

Q3 21

Loan yield (FTE) (2)

4.86 %

4.54 %

4.34 %

4.58 %

4.76 %

Security yield (FTE) (2)

2.29

2.08

1.86

1.74

1.77

Cost of interest bearing deposits

0.65

0.25

0.19

0.23

0.27

Cost of deposits

0.47

0.18

0.14

0.17

0.20

Cost of borrowed funds

2.66

2.13

1.94

1.95

1.96

Net interest spread (FTE) (2)

3.11

3.11

2.66

2.74

2.72

Net interest margin (FTE) (2)

3.34

3.24

2.76

2.86

2.85

Net interest margin (FTE)

   excluding PPP (1) (2)

3.34

3.21

2.74

2.79

2.71

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $43.0 million, compared to $40.2 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $48.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. Gains (losses) on the sales of investment securities totaled $(22) thousand in the third quarter of 2022, $(150) thousand in the second quarter of 2022 and $5.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. The $2.8 million increase in noninterest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily attributable to an increase in wealth management fees (up $1.3 million) and service charges on deposit accounts (up $1.2 million), offset in part by a decline in debit and credit card interchange fees (down $0.5 million).

Noninterest Income

$ in millions

Q3 22

Q2 22

Q1 22

Q4 21

Q3 21

Service charges on deposit accounts

$ 12.6

$ 11.4

$ 10.7

$ 11.9

$ 11.6

Wealth management fees

8.6

7.2

8.0

8.0

7.9

Debit and credit card fees

7.7

8.2

7.4

7.5

7.1

Mortgage lending income

2.6

2.2

4.6

5.0

5.8

Other service charges and fees

2.1

1.9

1.6

1.8

2.0

Bank owned life insurance

2.9

2.6

2.7

2.8

2.6

Gain (loss) on sale of securities

-

(0.2)

(0.1)

(0.3)

5.2

Other income

6.7

6.8

7.3

10.0

6.4







Adjusted other income (1)

6.4

6.9

7.3

10.0

6.7

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $138.9 million, compared to $156.8 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $114.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. Included in noninterest expense are certain items, primarily comprised of merger related and branch right sizing costs, totaling $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2022, $19.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 and a $1.9 million credit in the third quarter of 2021. Excluding these certain items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures" table below), adjusted noninterest expense(1) was $136.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, $137.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $116.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in adjusted noninterest expense on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a decline in salaries and employee benefits (down $2.2 million) and a $1.6 million contribution to the Simmons First Foundation recorded in the second quarter of 2022 that was not repeated in the third quarter, reflecting a portion of paper statement fees collected as part of an effort to encourage customers to enroll in eStatements. These decreases were offset in part by increases in occupancy expense (up $0.8 million) and deposit insurance (up $0.5 million). The decrease in noninterest expense, coupled with the growth in revenue, resulted in an efficiency ratio(1) of 54.41 percent during the third quarter of 2022, down 308 basis points from second quarter 2022 levels.

Noninterest Expense

$ in millions

Q3 22

Q2 22

Q1 22

Q4 21

Q3 21

Salaries and employee benefits

$71.9

$74.1

$67.9

$63.9

$61.9

Occupancy expense, net

11.7

11.0

10.0

11.0

9.4

Furniture and equipment

5.4

5.1

4.8

4.7

4.9

Deposit insurance

3.3

2.8

1.8

2.1

1.9

Other real estate and foreclosure expense

0.2

0.1

0.3

0.6

0.3

Merger related costs

1.4

19.1

1.9

13.6

1.4

Other operating expenses

45.1

44.5

41.6

45.7

34.6







Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (1)

71.9

74.1

67.9

63.8

61.8

Adjusted other operating expenses (1)

44.1

44.5

40.9

45.8

38.3

Efficiency ratio (1)

54.41 %

57.49 %

62.95 %

59.48 %

58.10 %

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments

Total loans at the end of the third quarter of 2022 were $15.6 billion, up $497 million, or 3 percent, compared to $15.1 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2022. Loan growth was widespread throughout our geographic markets, and each of our core banking units posted positive loan growth on a linked quarter basis, including Metro Banking (+2 percent), Community Banking (+3 percent) and Corporate Banking (+9 percent). At the same time, growth was generally broad-based by loan type and more than offset continued market-driven weakness in mortgage warehouse lending. Commercial loan line utilization rates have remained relatively stable and below pre-pandemic levels. Additionally, loan growth was weighted toward the latter half of the quarter as period-end loans exceeded average total loans of $15.3 billion for the third quarter of 2022.

Unfunded commitments increased for the sixth consecutive quarter to $5.1 billion, up $665 million or 15 percent on a linked quarter basis. At the same time, activity within our commercial loan pipeline slowed, as expected, given the impact of the rapidly rising interest rates, and our emphasis on maintaining prudent underwriting standards and pricing discipline. Commercial loans approved and ready to close at the end of the third quarter of 2022 totaled $552 million and the rate on ready to close commercial loans was 5.84 percent, up 139 basis points from the rate on ready to close commercial loans at the end of the second quarter of 2022.

$ in millions

Q3 22

Q2 22

Q1 22

Q4 21

Q3 21

Total loans

$15,607

$15,110

$12,029

$12,013

$10,825







PPP loans

$  12

$  19

$  62

$117

$212

Mortgage warehouse loans

129

168

166

230

275

Energy loans

55

55

48

105

128







Unfunded loan commitments

$5,138

$4,473

$3,428

$2,943

$2,254

Linked quarter change in unfunded commitments

15 %

30 %

16 %

31 %

6 %

Deposits

Total deposits at the end of the third quarter of 2022 were $22.1 billion, compared to $22.0 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2022 and $18.1 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2021. Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $6.2 billion, up 3 percent from second quarter 2022, and represent 28.1 percent of total deposits, compared to 27.5 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2022. Interest bearing deposits (checking, savings and money market accounts) totaled $12.1 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2022, compared to $12.8 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2022. The decline in interest bearing deposits was offset by an increase in time deposits, which totaled $3.8 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2022, compared to $3.2 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2022. The change in mix of deposits on a linked quarter basis was primarily attributable to the attractiveness of higher rate deposits, principally certificates of deposits, given the rapid increase in interest rates that has occurred during 2022. The loan to deposit ratio ended the third quarter of 2022 at 70 percent, compared to 69 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2022 and 60 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2021.  

$ in millions

Q3 22

Q2 22

Q1 22

Q4 21

Q3 21

Noninterest bearing deposits

$  6,218

$  6,057

$  5,224

$  5,325

$  4,919

Interest bearing deposits

12,104

12,816

12,106

11,589

10,697

Time deposits

3,827

3,163

2,062

2,453

2,456

   Total deposits

$22,149

$22,036

$19,392

$19,367

$18,072







Noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits

28.1 %

27.5 %

26.9 %

27.5 %

27.2 %

Total loans to total deposits

70.5

68.6

62.0

62.0

59.9

Asset Quality

While the quality of our loan portfolio remains strong, and credit quality metrics remain at historical lows, we continue to carefully monitor our various geographies and segments for signs of stress or weakness. Total nonperforming loans at the end of the third quarter of 2022 were $57.8 million, down $5.8 million compared to $63.6 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022 and down $1.6 million compared to $59.4 million at the end of the third quarter of 2021. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.23 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2022, compared to 0.26 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2022 and 0.31 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2021. Loan charge-offs were offset by recoveries in the quarter, resulting in a net charge-off ratio of less than 1 basis point, compared to 2 basis points in the second quarter of 2022 and 17 basis points in the third quarter of 2021.

During the third quarter of 2022, provision for credit losses was $0.1 million, compared to $33.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 and provision recapture of $19.9 million in the third quarter of 2021. The allowance for credit losses on loans at the end of the third quarter of 2022 was $197.6 million, compared to $212.6 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022 and $202.5 million at the end of the third quarter of 2021. The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans ended the quarter at 1.27 percent, compared to 1.41 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2022 and 1.87 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2021. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the quarter at 342 percent, compared to 334 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2022 and 341 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2021. The reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $41.9 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022, compared to $25.9 million at the end of the third quarter of 2021 and $22.4 million at the end of the third quarter of 2021.

$ in millions

Q3 22

Q2 22

Q1 22

Q4 21

Q3 21

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.27 %

1.41 %

1.49 %

1.71 %

1.87 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans

342

334

278

300

341

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.37

0.42

0.53

0.57

0.55

Net charge-off ratio (annualized)

0.02

0.22

0.31

0.17

Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized)

0.07

0.11

0.22

0.13

0.06







Total nonperforming loans

$57.8

$63.6

$64.3

$68.6

$59.4

Total other nonperforming assets

4.7

6.4

6.6

7.7

13.5

   Total nonperforming assets

$62.5

$70.0

$70.9

$76.3

$72.9







Reserve for unfunded commitments

$41.9

$25.9

$22.4

$22.4

$22.4

Capital

Total common stockholders' equity at the end of the third quarter of 2022 was $3.2 billion, compared to $3.3 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2022 and $3.0 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in common stockholders' equity on a linked quarter basis reflected an increase in retained earnings, offset by the return of capital to shareholders through share repurchases and the payment of a cash dividend, and an increase in unrealized losses associated with investment securities classified as available-for-sale. Book value per share at the end of the third quarter of 2022 was $24.87, compared to $25.31 at the end of the second quarter of 2022 and $28.42 at the end of the third quarter of 2021. Tangible book value per share(1) was $13.51 at the end of the third quarter of 2022, compared to $14.07 at the end of the second quarter of 2022 and $17.39 at the end of the third quarter of 2021. Stockholders' equity to total assets at September 30, 2022, was 11.7 percent, and tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) was 6.7 percent. All of Simmons' regulatory capital ratios continue to significantly exceed "well-capitalized" guidelines.


Q3 22

Q2 22

Q1 22

Q4 21

Q3 21

Stockholders' equity to total assets

11.7 %

12.0 %

12.1 %

13.1 %

13.1 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

6.7

7.0

7.4

8.5

8.4

Regulatory common equity tier 1 ratio

11.7

12.1

13.5

13.8

14.3

Regulatory tier 1 leverage ratio

9.2

9.2

9.0

9.1

9.1

Regulatory tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.7

12.1

13.5

13.8

14.3

Regulatory total risk-based capital ratio

14.1

14.8

16.4

16.8

17.4

Share Repurchase Program and Cash Dividend

Simmons has a strong record of returning excess capital to shareholders through a strategic combination of cash dividends and share repurchases. As announced on October 20, 2022, as a result of Simmons' strong capital position and ability to organically generate capital, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on Simmons' Class A common stock of $0.19 per share, which is payable on January 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2022. The cash dividend represents an increase of $0.01 per share, or 6 percent, from the dividend paid for the same time period last year. The annual cash dividend rate of $0.76 for 2022 represents a ten-year compound annual growth rate of 7 percent, and 2022 represents the 113th consecutive year that Simmons has paid cash dividends. According to research performed by Dividend Power, Simmons is one of only 23 U.S. publicly traded companies that have paid dividends for 100+ uninterrupted years.

During the third quarter of 2022, Simmons repurchased approximately 1.9 million shares of its Class A common stock at an average price of $23.91 under its 2022 stock repurchase program that was announced in January 2022 (2022 Program). Under the 2022 Program, Simmons is authorized to repurchase up to $175,000,000 of its issued and outstanding Class A common stock. Market conditions and our capital needs will drive the decisions regarding future stock repurchases; the timing, pricing and amount of any repurchases under the 2022 Program will be determined by Simmons' management at its discretion; and the 2022 Program does not obligate Simmons to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued or suspended at any time without prior notice.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

(1)

Non-GAAP measurement. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below

(2)

FTE – fully taxable equivalent using an effective tax rate of 26.135%

(3)

Effective tax rate of 26.135%

Conference Call

Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central Time today, Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Interested persons can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-877-270-2148 (North America only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 10171429. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Simmons' website at simmonsbank.com for at least 60 days following the date of the call.

Simmons First National Corporation

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 113 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates 230 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2022, Simmons Bank was named to Forbes list of "America's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year and was named to Forbes list of "World's Best Banks" for the third consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from net income (including on a per share diluted basis), pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, net charge-offs, income available to common shareholders, non-interest income, and non-interest expense certain income and expense items attributable to  merger activity (primarily including merger-related expenses), gains and/or losses on sale of branches, net branch right-sizing initiatives, loss on redemption of trust preferred securities and gain on sale of intellectual property. In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of the impact of PPP loans, deposits and/or loans acquired through the Spirit acquisition, mortgage warehouse loans, and/or energy loans, or gains and/or losses on the sale of securities. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they, among other things, present the results of the Company's ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company's ongoing business, as well as normalize for tax effects, the effects of the PPP, and certain other effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's ongoing businesses, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of the Company's ongoing businesses as related to prior financial periods. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Makris's quotes, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believe," "budget," "expect," "foresee," "anticipate," "intend," "indicate," "target," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continue," "contemplate," "positions," "prospects," "predict," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might" or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons' future growth, business strategies, lending capacity and lending activity, loan demand, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, dividends, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, digital banking initiatives, the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, and future economic conditions and interest rates. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates and related governmental policies, loan demand, deposit flows, real estate values, the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons' common stock specifically, and information technology affecting the financial industry; the effect of steps the Company takes and has taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the heightened impact it has on many of the risks described herein; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on, among other things, the Company's operations, liquidity, and credit quality; general economic and market conditions; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts (including the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine) or other major events, or the prospect of these events; increased competition in the markets in which the Company operates; increased unemployment; labor shortages; claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions; changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses); the Company's ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions and to fully realize cost savings and other benefits associated with those transactions; cyber threats, attacks or events; reliance on third parties for key services; government legislation; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other reports that the Company has filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), all of which are available from the SEC on its website, www.sec.gov

 

 Simmons First National Corporation 









 SFNC 

 Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets 










 For the Quarters Ended 

 Sep 30 


 Jun 30 


 Mar 31 


 Dec 31 


 Sep 30 

 (Unaudited) 

2022


2022


2022


2021


2021

($ in thousands)










 ASSETS 










 Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks 

$         175,547


$         193,473


$         195,510


$         209,190


$         225,500

 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 

503,863


771,374


1,491,507


1,441,463


1,555,913

     Cash and cash equivalents 

679,410


964,847


1,687,017


1,650,653


1,781,413

 Interest bearing balances due from banks - time 

1,290


1,535


1,857


1,882


1,780

 Investment securities - held-to-maturity 

3,787,076


3,819,682


1,556,825


1,529,221


1,516,797

 Investment securities - available-for-sale 

3,937,543


4,341,647


6,640,069


7,113,545


6,822,203

 Mortgage loans held for sale 

12,759


14,437


18,206


36,356


34,628

 Other loans held for sale 

2,292


16,375


-


100


100

 Loans: 










 Loans 

15,607,135


15,110,344


12,028,593


12,012,503


10,825,227

 Allowance for credit losses on loans 

(197,589)


(212,611)


(178,924)


(205,332)


(202,508)

 Net loans 

15,409,546


14,897,733


11,849,669


11,807,171


10,622,719

 Premises and equipment 

549,932


553,062


486,531


483,469


463,924

 Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 

3,612


4,084


5,118


6,032


11,759

 Interest receivable 

86,637


82,332


69,357


72,990


68,405

 Bank owned life insurance 

488,364


486,355


448,011


445,305


421,762

 Goodwill 

1,309,000


1,310,528


1,147,007


1,146,007


1,075,305

 Other intangible assets 

133,059


137,285


102,748


106,235


100,428

 Other assets 

675,554


588,707


469,853


325,793


304,707

 Total assets 

$    27,076,074


$    27,218,609


$    24,482,268


$    24,724,759


$    23,225,930











 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 










 Deposits: 










 Noninterest bearing transaction accounts 

$      6,218,283


$      6,057,186


$      5,223,862


$      5,325,318


$      4,918,845

 Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits 

12,103,994


12,816,198


12,105,948


11,588,770


10,697,451

 Time deposits 

3,826,415


3,162,479


2,062,612


2,452,460


2,455,774

         Total deposits 

22,148,692


22,035,863


19,392,422


19,366,548


18,072,070

 Federal funds purchased and securities sold 










 under agreements to repurchase 

168,513


155,101


196,828


185,403


217,276

 Other borrowings 

964,772


1,060,244


1,337,243


1,337,973


1,338,585

 Subordinated notes and debentures 

365,951


421,693


384,242


384,131


383,278

 Accrued interest and other liabilities 

270,995


285,813


209,926


201,863


184,190

 Total liabilities 

23,918,923


23,958,714


21,520,661


21,475,918


20,195,399











 Stockholders' equity: 










 Preferred stock 

-


-


-


-


767

 Common stock 

1,269


1,288


1,125


1,127


1,066

 Surplus 

2,527,153


2,569,060


2,150,453


2,164,989


1,974,561

 Undivided profits 

1,196,459


1,139,975


1,136,990


1,093,270


1,065,566

 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income: 










 Unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on AFS securities 

(567,730)


(450,428)


(326,961)


(10,545)


(11,429)

 Total stockholders' equity 

3,157,151


3,259,895


2,961,607


3,248,841


3,030,531

 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 

$    27,076,074


$    27,218,609


$    24,482,268


$    24,724,759


$    23,225,930

 

 Simmons First National Corporation 









 SFNC 

 Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date 










 For the Quarters Ended 

Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30

 (Unaudited) 

2022


2022


2022


2021


2021

($ in thousands, except per share data)










 INTEREST INCOME 










    Loans (including fees) 

$ 187,347


$ 163,578


$ 127,176


$ 137,564


$    132,216

    Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 

1,141


1,117


649


583


763

    Investment securities 

40,954


37,848


33,712


32,275


30,717

    Mortgage loans held for sale 

178


200


190


310


230

    Other loans held for sale 

998


2,063


-


-


-

            TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 

230,618


204,806


161,727


170,732


163,926

 INTEREST EXPENSE 










    Time deposits 

8,204


2,875


2,503


3,705


4,747

    Other deposits 

17,225


6,879


4,314


4,390


4,369

    Federal funds purchased and securities 










      sold under agreements to repurchase 

305


119


68


72


70

    Other borrowings 

6,048


4,844


4,779


4,903


4,893

    Subordinated notes and debentures 

5,251


4,990


4,457


4,581


4,610

            TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 

37,033


19,707


16,121


17,651


18,689

 NET INTEREST INCOME 

193,585


185,099


145,606


153,081


145,237

    Provision for credit losses 

103


33,859


(19,914)


(1,308)


(19,890)

 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION 










    FOR CREDIT LOSSES 

193,482


151,240


165,520


154,389


165,127

 NONINTEREST INCOME 










    Service charges on deposit accounts 

12,560


11,379


10,696


11,909


11,557

    Debit and credit card fees 

7,685


8,224


7,449


7,460


7,102

    Wealth management fees 

8,562


7,214


7,968


8,042


7,877

    Mortgage lending income 

2,593


2,240


4,550


5,043


5,818

    Bank owned life insurance income 

2,902


2,563


2,706


2,768


2,573

    Other service charges and fees (includes insurance income) 

2,085


1,871


1,637


1,762


1,964

    Gain (loss) on sale of securities 

(22)


(150)


(54)


(348)


5,248

    Other income 

6,658


6,837


7,266


9,965


6,411

            TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME 

43,023


40,178


42,218


46,601


48,550

 NONINTEREST EXPENSE 










    Salaries and employee benefits 

71,923


74,135


67,906


63,832


61,902

    Occupancy expense, net 

11,674


11,004


10,023


11,033


9,361

    Furniture and equipment expense 

5,394


5,104


4,775


4,721


4,895

    Other real estate and foreclosure expense 

168


142


343


576


339

    Deposit insurance 

3,278


2,812


1,838


2,108


1,870

    Merger-related costs 

1,422


19,133


1,886


13,591


1,401

    Other operating expenses 

45,084


44,483


41,646


45,736


34,565

            TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 

138,943


156,813


128,417


141,597


114,333

 NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 

97,562


34,605


79,321


59,393


99,344

    Provision for income taxes 

16,959


7,151


14,226


11,155


18,770

 NET INCOME 

80,603


27,454


65,095


48,238


80,574

    Preferred stock dividends 

-


-


-


8


13

 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS 

$   80,603


$   27,454


$   65,095


$   48,230


$      80,561

 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE 

$       0.63


$       0.21


$       0.58


$       0.42


$          0.75

 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE 

$       0.63


$       0.21


$       0.58


$       0.42


$          0.74

 

 Simmons First National Corporation 








 SFNC 

 Consolidated Risk-Based Capital 










 For the Quarters Ended 

Sep 30 


Jun 30 


Mar 31 


Dec 31 


Sep 30 

 (Unaudited) 

2022


2022


2022


2021


2021

($ in thousands)










Tier 1 capital










   Stockholders' equity

$   3,157,151


$   3,259,895


$   2,961,607


$   3,248,841


$      3,030,531

   CECL transition provision (1)

92,619


92,619


92,619


114,458


122,787

   Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax

(1,416,453)


(1,423,323)


(1,224,691)


(1,226,686)


(1,152,688)

   Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities

567,730


450,428


326,961


10,545


11,429

      Total Tier 1 capital

2,401,047


2,379,619


2,156,496


2,147,158


2,012,059











Tier 2 capital










   Subordinated notes and debentures

365,951


421,693


384,242


384,131


383,278

   Qualifying allowance for loan losses and 
       reserve for unfunded commitments

116,257


114,733


78,057


71,853


60,700

      Total Tier 2 capital

482,208


536,426


462,299


455,984


443,978

      Total risk-based capital

$   2,883,255


$   2,916,045


$   2,618,795


$   2,603,142


$      2,456,037











Risk weighted assets

$ 20,470,918


$ 19,669,149


$ 15,953,622


$ 15,538,967


$    14,098,320











Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio

$ 25,986,938


$ 25,807,113


$ 23,966,206


$ 23,647,901


$    22,189,921











Ratios at end of quarter










   Equity to assets

11.66 %


11.98 %


12.10 %


13.14 %


13.05 %

   Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)

6.69 %


7.03 %


7.37 %


8.51 %


8.41 %

   Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1)

11.73 %


12.10 %


13.52 %


13.82 %


14.27 %

   Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.24 %


9.22 %


9.00 %


9.08 %


9.07 %

   Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.73 %


12.10 %


13.52 %


13.82 %


14.27 %

   Total risk-based capital ratio

14.08 %


14.83 %


16.42 %


16.75 %


17.42 %











(1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326.

(2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

 

 Simmons First National Corporation 








 SFNC 

 Consolidated Investment Securities 










 For the Quarters Ended 

 Sep 30 


 Jun 30 


 Mar 31 


 Dec 31 


 Sep 30 

 (Unaudited) 

2022


2022


2022


2021


2021

($ in thousands)










Investment Securities - End of Period










 Held-to-Maturity 










    U.S. Government agencies 

$      447,400


$      446,789


$    232,670


$    232,609


$    232,549

    Mortgage-backed securities 

1,214,882


1,244,713


112,496


70,342


57,930

    State and political subdivisions 

1,865,203


1,868,924


1,194,459


1,209,051


1,209,091

    Other securities 

259,591


259,256


17,200


17,219


17,227

       Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses) 

3,787,076


3,819,682


1,556,825


1,529,221


1,516,797

 Available-for-Sale 










    U.S. Treasury 

$          2,191


$          1,441


$              -


$           300


$           300

    U.S. Government agencies 

188,060


198,333


333,231


364,641


354,382

    Mortgage-backed securities 

2,670,348


2,963,934


4,166,108


4,448,616


4,421,620

    State and political subdivisions 

822,509


915,255


1,653,694


1,819,658


1,575,208

    Other securities 

254,435


262,684


487,036


480,330


470,693

       Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses) 

3,937,543


4,341,647


6,640,069


7,113,545


6,822,203

       Total investment securities (net of credit losses) 

$   7,724,619


$   8,161,329


$ 8,196,894


$ 8,642,766


$ 8,339,000

       Fair value - HTM investment securities 

$   2,984,040


$   3,278,962


$ 1,307,058


$ 1,517,378


$ 1,487,916

 

 

 Simmons First National Corporation 








 SFNC 

 Consolidated Loans 










 For the Quarters Ended 

 Sep 30 


 Jun 30 


 Mar 31 


 Dec 31 


 Sep 30 

 (Unaudited) 

2022


2022


2022


2021


2021

($ in thousands)










Loan Portfolio - End of Period










 Consumer: 










    Credit cards 

$      192,559


$      189,684


$      184,372


$      187,052


$      175,884

    Other consumer 

180,604


204,692


180,602


168,318


182,492

 Total consumer 

373,163


394,376


364,974


355,370


358,376

 Real Estate: 










    Construction 

2,372,294


2,082,688


1,423,445


1,326,371


1,229,740

    Single-family residential 

2,467,008


2,357,942


2,042,978


2,101,975


1,540,701

    Other commercial real estate 

7,249,891


7,082,055


5,762,567


5,738,904


5,308,902

 Total real estate 

12,089,193


11,522,685


9,228,990


9,167,250


8,079,343

 Commercial: 










    Commercial 

2,525,218


2,612,256


2,016,405


1,992,043


1,821,905

    Agricultural 

263,539


218,743


150,465


168,717


216,735

 Total commercial 

2,788,757


2,830,999


2,166,870


2,160,760


2,038,640

 Other 

356,022


362,284


267,759


329,123


348,868

       Total loans 

$ 15,607,135


$ 15,110,344


$ 12,028,593


$ 12,012,503


$ 10,825,227

 

 Simmons First National Corporation 








 SFNC 

 Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality 










 For the Quarters Ended 

Sep 30 


Jun 30 


Mar 31 


Dec 31 


Sep 30 

 (Unaudited) 

2022


2022


2022


2021


2021

($ in thousands)










Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans










 Beginning balance 

$  212,611


$ 178,924


$   205,332


$  202,508


$  227,239











 Day 1 PCD allowance from acquisitions: 










    Landmark (10/08/2021) 

-


-


-


2,359


-

    Triumph (10/08/2021) 

-


-


-


11,092


-

    Spirit of Texas (04/08/2022) 

1,057


4,043


-


-


-

       Total Day 1 PCD allowance 

1,057


4,043


-


13,451


-











 Loans charged off: 










    Credit cards 

903


1,004


920


865


711

    Other consumer 

505


518


414


477


463

    Real estate 

130


115


485


2,624


5,941

    Commercial 

1,874


688


6,319


8,513


932

       Total loans charged off 

3,412


2,325


8,138


12,479


8,047











 Recoveries of loans previously charged off: 










    Credit cards 

250


249


274


247


267

    Other consumer 

278


302


387


267


408

    Real estate 

1,982


391


426


916


2,068

    Commercial 

720


621


557


1,730


463

       Total recoveries 

3,230


1,563


1,644


3,160


3,206

    Net loans charged off 

182


762


6,494


9,319


4,841

 Provision for credit losses on loans 

(15,897)


30,406


(19,914)


(1,308)


(19,890)

 Balance, end of quarter 

$  197,589


$ 212,611


$   178,924


$  205,332


$  202,508











Nonperforming assets










 Nonperforming loans: 










    Nonaccrual loans 

$    57,534


$   62,670


$     64,096


$    68,204


$    59,054

    Loans past due 90 days or more 

242


904


240


349


334

       Total nonperforming loans 

57,776


63,574


64,336


68,553


59,388

 Other nonperforming assets: 










   Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned

3,612


4,084


5,118


6,032


11,759

    Other nonperforming assets 

1,146


2,314


1,479


1,667


1,724

       Total other nonperforming assets 

4,758


6,398


6,597


7,699


13,483

          Total nonperforming assets 

$    62,534


$   69,972


$     70,933


$    76,252


$    72,871

 Performing TDRs (troubled debt restructurings) 

$      1,869


$     2,655


$       3,424


$      4,289


$      4,251











Ratios










 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 

1.27 %


1.41 %


1.49 %


1.71 %


1.87 %

 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 

342 %


334 %


278 %


300 %


341 %

 Nonperforming loans to total loans 

0.37 %


0.42 %


0.53 %


0.57 %


0.55 %

 Nonperforming assets (including performing TDRs)
     to total assets 

0.24 %


0.27 %


0.30 %


0.33 %


0.33 %

 Nonperforming assets to total assets 

0.23 %


0.26 %


0.29 %


0.31 %


0.31 %

 Annualized net charge offs to average loans (QTD) 

0.00 %


0.02 %


0.22 %


0.31 %


0.17 %

 Annualized net charge offs to average loans (YTD) 

0.07 %


0.11 %


0.22 %


0.13 %


0.06 %

 Annualized net credit card charge offs to
    average credit card loans 

1.30 %


1.55 %


1.39 %


1.29 %


0.96 %

 

 Simmons First National Corporation 





 SFNC 

 Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis 

 For the Quarters Ended 





 (Unaudited) 



















 Three Months Ended
Sep 2022 


 Three Months Ended Jun 2022 


 Three Months Ended
Sep 2021 

 ($ in thousands) 

Average 
Balance


Income/ 
Expense


Yield/ 
Rate


Average 
Balance


Income/ 
Expense


Yield/ 
Rate


Average
Balance


Income/
Expense


Yield/
Rate

ASSETS


















Earning assets:




































   Interest bearing balances due from banks
     and federal funds sold

$      327,841


$      1,141


1.38 %


$      777,098


$      1,117


0.58 %


$   1,866,530


$         763


0.16 %

   Investment securities - taxable

5,408,189


24,848


1.82 %


5,674,470


21,794


1.54 %


5,475,932


17,076


1.24 %

   Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE)

2,665,515


21,805


3.25 %


2,725,610


21,733


3.20 %


2,496,958


18,399


2.92 %

   Mortgage loans held for sale

13,280


178


5.32 %


17,173


200


4.67 %


32,134


230


2.84 %

   Other loans held for sale

9,439


998


41.95 %


22,114


2,063


37.42 %


-


-


0.00 %

   Loans - including fees (FTE)

15,320,833


187,851


4.86 %


14,478,183


163,995


4.54 %


11,030,438


132,399


4.76 %

      Total interest earning assets (FTE)

23,745,097


236,821


3.96 %


23,694,648


210,902


3.57 %


20,901,992


168,867


3.21 %

   Non-earning assets

3,123,634






3,074,384






2,353,549





     Total assets

$ 26,868,731






$ 26,769,032






$ 23,255,541























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Interest bearing liabilities:


















    Interest bearing transaction and 
      savings accounts

$ 12,264,655


$    17,225


0.56 %


$ 12,807,502


$      6,879


0.22 %


$ 10,629,142


$      4,369


0.16 %

   Time deposits

3,314,948


8,204


0.98 %


2,586,567


2,875


0.45 %


2,645,896


4,747


0.71 %

      Total interest bearing deposits

15,579,603


25,429


0.65 %


15,394,069


9,754


0.25 %


13,275,038


9,116


0.27 %

   Federal funds purchased and securities
      sold under agreement to repurchase

196,047


305


0.62 %


210,280


119


0.23 %


219,604


70


0.13 %

   Other borrowings

1,123,797


6,048


2.14 %


1,241,501


4,844


1.56 %


1,338,866


4,893


1.45 %

   Subordinated notes and debentures

411,018


5,251


5.07 %


418,327


4,990


4.78 %


383,213


4,610


4.77 %

      Total interest bearing liabilities

17,310,465


37,033


0.85 %


17,264,177


19,707


0.46 %


15,216,721


18,689


0.49 %

Non-interest bearing liabilities:


















   Non-interest bearing deposits

6,022,899






5,926,304






4,803,171





   Other liabilities

243,296






216,848






167,677





      Total liabilities

23,576,660






23,407,329






20,187,569





Stockholders' equity

3,292,071






3,361,703






3,067,972





      Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 26,868,731






$ 26,769,032






$ 23,255,541





Net interest income (FTE)



$  199,788






$  191,195






$  150,178



Net interest spread (FTE)





3.11 %






3.11 %






2.72 %

Net interest margin (FTE)





3.34 %






3.24 %






2.85 %

 

 Simmons First National Corporation 








 SFNC 

 Consolidated - Selected Financial Data 










 For the Quarters Ended 

Sep 30 


Jun 30 


Mar 31


Dec 31 


Sep 30 

 (Unaudited) 

2022


2022


2022


2021


2021

($ in thousands, except share data)










QUARTER-TO-DATE










Financial Highlights - As Reported










Net Income

$        80,603


$        27,454


$        65,095


$        48,230


$        80,561

Diluted earnings per share

0.63


0.21


0.58


0.42


0.74

Return on average assets

1.19 %


0.41 %


1.06 %


0.77 %


1.37 %

Return on average common equity

9.71 %


3.28 %


8.33 %


5.87 %


10.42 %

Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)

17.99 %


6.28 %


14.31 %


9.98 %


17.43 %

Net interest margin (FTE)

3.34 %


3.24 %


2.76 %


2.86 %


2.85 %

FTE adjustment

6,203


6,096


5,602


5,579


4,941

Average diluted shares outstanding

128,336,422


128,720,078


113,026,911


114,491,119


108,359,890

Shares repurchased under plan

1,883,713


2,035,324


513,725


2,625,348


1,806,205

Average price of shares repurchased

23.91


24.59


31.25


29.69


28.48

Cash dividends declared per common share

0.190


0.190


0.190


0.180


0.180

Accretable yield on acquired loans

5,834


9,898


3,703


5,758


4,122

Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)










Adjusted earnings

$        82,281


$        66,818


$        67,159


$        76,244


$        79,350

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

0.64


0.52


0.59


0.67


0.73

Adjusted return on average assets

1.21 %


1.00 %


1.10 %


1.22 %


1.35 %

Adjusted return on average common equity

9.92 %


7.97 %


8.59 %


9.27 %


10.26 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity

18.35 %


14.38 %


14.74 %


15.49 %


17.18 %

Efficiency ratio (2)

54.41 %


57.49 %


62.95 %


59.48 %


58.10 %

YEAR-TO-DATE










Financial Highlights - GAAP










Net Income

$      173,152


$        92,549


$        65,095


$      271,109


$      222,879

Diluted earnings per share

1.40


0.77


0.58


2.46


2.05

Return on average assets

0.88 %


0.72 %


1.06 %


1.15 %


1.29 %

Return on average common equity

7.07 %


5.71 %


8.33 %


8.83 %


9.91 %

Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)

12.77 %


10.24 %


14.31 %


14.99 %


16.86 %

Net interest margin (FTE)

3.12 %


3.01 %


2.76 %


2.89 %


2.91 %

FTE adjustment

17,901


11,698


5,602


19,231


13,652

Average diluted shares outstanding

123,387,503


120,826,798


113,026,911


110,198,094


108,667,928

Cash dividends declared per common share

0.570


0.380


0.190


0.720


0.540

Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)










Adjusted earnings

$      216,258


$      133,977


$        67,159


$      295,024


$      218,780

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

1.75


1.11


0.59


2.68


2.01

Adjusted return on average assets

1.11 %


1.05 %


1.10 %


1.26 %


1.27 %

Adjusted return on average common equity

8.83 %


8.27 %


8.59 %


9.61 %


9.73 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity

15.80 %


14.56 %


14.74 %


16.27 %


16.56 %

Efficiency ratio (2)

57.95 %


59.97 %


62.95 %


57.92 %


57.37 %

END OF PERIOD










Book value per share

$          24.87


$          25.31


$          26.32


$          28.82


$          28.42

Tangible book value per share

13.51


14.07


15.22


17.71


17.39

Shares outstanding

126,943,467


128,787,764


112,505,555


112,715,444


106,603,231

Full-time equivalent employees

3,206


3,233


2,893


2,877


2,740

Total number of financial centers

230


233


197


199


185


(1) Non-GAAP measurement that management believes aids in the understanding and discussion of results. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release. 

(2) Efficiency ratio is adjusted noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles as a percent of  net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement. 

 

 Simmons First National Corporation 








 SFNC 

 Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Quarter-to-Date 

 For the Quarters Ended 

Sep 30 


Jun 30 


Mar 31 


Dec 31 


Sep 30 

 (Unaudited) 

2022


2022


2022


2021


2021

 (in thousands, except per share data) 










QUARTER-TO-DATE










 Net Income 

$    80,603


$   27,454


$     65,095


$    48,230


$    80,561

 Certain items: 










(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS

365


-


-


-


-

Gain on sale of intellectual property

(750)


-


-


-


-

Merger related costs

1,422


19,133


1,886


13,591


1,401

Branch right sizing (net)

1,235


380


909


1,648


(3,041)

Day 2 CECL provision

-


33,779


-


22,688


-

Tax effect (1)

(594)


(13,928)


(731)


(9,913)


429

    Certain items, net of tax 

1,678


39,364


2,064


28,014


(1,211)

 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 

$    82,281


$   66,818


$     67,159


$    76,244


$    79,350











 Diluted earnings per share 

$        0.63


$       0.21


$         0.58


$        0.42


$        0.74

 Certain items: 










(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS

-


-


-


-


-

Gain on sale of intellectual property

(0.01)


-


-


-


-

Merger related costs

0.01


0.15


0.01


0.12


0.01

Branch right sizing (net)

0.01


-


0.01


0.01


(0.03)

Day 2 CECL provision

-


0.27


-


0.20


-

Tax effect (1)

-


(0.11)


(0.01)


(0.08)


0.01

    Certain items, net of tax 

0.01


0.31


0.01


0.25


(0.01)

 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) 

$        0.64


$       0.52


$         0.59


$        0.67


$        0.73











 (1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%. 




















Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)

















QUARTER-TO-DATE










    Other income 

$      6,658


$     6,837


$       7,266


$      9,965


$      6,411

Certain items (1)

(320)


88


-


(2)


239

    Adjusted other income (non-GAAP) 

$      6,338


$     6,925


$       7,266


$      9,963


$      6,650











    Noninterest expense 

$  138,943


$ 156,813


$   128,417


$  141,597


$  114,333

Certain items (1)

(2,592)


(19,425)


(2,795)


(15,241)


1,879

    Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) 

$  136,351


$ 137,388


$   125,622


$  126,356


$  116,212











    Salaries and employee benefits 

$    71,923


$   74,135


$     67,906


$    63,832


$    61,902

Certain items (1)

-


-


-


-


(66)

    Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) 

$    71,923


$   74,135


$     67,906


$    63,832


$    61,836











    Other operating expenses 

$    45,084


$   44,483


$     41,646


$    45,736


$    34,565

Certain items (1)

(973)


(7)


(717)


96


3,759

    Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP) 

$    44,111


$   44,476


$     40,929


$    45,832


$    38,324


 (1) Certain items include loss from early retirement of trust preferred securities, gain on sale of intellectual property, merger related costs, branch right sizing costs and Day 2 CECL provision.  

 

 Simmons First National Corporation 








 SFNC 

 Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Year-to-Date 



 For the Quarters Ended 

Sep 30 


Jun 30 


Mar 31 


Dec 31 


Sep 30 

 (Unaudited) 

2022


2022


2022


2021


2021

 (in thousands, except per share data) 










YEAR-TO-DATE










 Net Income 

$  173,152


$   92,549


$     65,095


$  271,109


$  222,879

 Certain items: 










Gain on sale of branches

-


-


-


(5,316)


(5,316)

(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS

365


-


-


-


-

Gain on sale of intellectual property

(750)


-


-


-


-

Merger related costs

22,441


21,019


1,886


15,911


2,320

Branch right sizing (net)

2,524


1,289


909


(906)


(2,554)

Day 2 CECL provision

33,779


33,779


-


22,688


-

Tax effect (1)

(15,253)


(14,659)


(731)


(8,462)


1,451

    Certain items, net of tax 

43,106


41,428


2,064


23,915


(4,099)

 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 

$  216,258


$ 133,977


$     67,159


$  295,024


$  218,780











 Diluted earnings per share 

$        1.40


$       0.77


$         0.58


$        2.46


$        2.05

 Certain items: 










Gain on sale of branches

-


-


-


(0.05)


(0.05)

(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS

-


-


-


-


-

Gain on sale of intellectual property

(0.01)


-


-


-


-

Merger related costs

0.18


0.17


0.01


0.15


0.02

Branch right sizing (net)

0.02


0.01


0.01


(0.01)


(0.02)

Day 2 CECL provision

0.28


0.28


-


0.21


-

Tax effect (1)

(0.12)


(0.12)


(0.01)


(0.08)


0.01

    Certain items, net of tax 

0.35


0.34


0.01


0.22


(0.04)

 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 

$        1.75


$       1.11


$         0.59


$        2.68


$        2.01











 (1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%. 




















Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)

















YEAR-TO-DATE










    Other income 

$    20,761


$   14,103


$       7,266


$    35,273


$    25,308

Certain items (1)

(232)


88


-


(5,685)


(5,683)

    Adjusted other income (non-GAAP) 

$    20,529


$   14,191


$       7,266


$    29,588


$    19,625











    Noninterest expense 

$  424,173


$ 285,230


$   128,417


$  483,589


$  341,992

Certain items (1)

(24,812)


(22,220)


(2,795)


(15,374)


(133)

    Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) 

$  399,361


$ 263,010


$   125,622


$  468,215


$  341,859











    Salaries and employee benefits 

$  213,964


$ 142,041


$     67,906


$  246,335


$  182,503

Certain items (1)

-


-


-


(66)


(66)

    Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) 

$  213,964


$ 142,041


$     67,906


$  246,269


$  182,437











    Other operating expenses 

$  131,213


$   86,129


$     41,646


$  153,562


$  107,826

Certain items (1)

(1,697)


(724)


(717)


3,558


3,462

    Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP) 

$  129,516


$   85,405


$     40,929


$  157,120


$  111,288







 (1) Certain items include loss from early retirement of trust preferred securities, gain on sale of intellectual property, gain on sale of 

 branches, merger related costs, branch right sizing costs and Day 2 CECL provision. 



 

Simmons First National Corporation









 SFNC 

 Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period 









 For the Quarters Ended 

Sep 30 


Jun 30 


Mar 31 


Dec 31 


Sep 30 

 (Unaudited) 

2022


2022


2022


2021


2021

($ in thousands, except per share data)




















Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets















Total common stockholders' equity

$   3,157,151


$   3,259,895


$   2,961,607


$   3,248,841


$   3,029,764

Intangible assets:










   Goodwill

(1,309,000)


(1,310,528)


(1,147,007)


(1,146,007)


(1,075,305)

   Other intangible assets

(133,059)


(137,285)


(102,748)


(106,235)


(100,428)

Total intangibles

(1,442,059)


(1,447,813)


(1,249,755)


(1,252,242)


(1,175,733)

Tangible common stockholders' equity

$   1,715,092


$   1,812,082


$   1,711,852


$   1,996,599


$   1,854,031











Total assets

$ 27,076,074


$ 27,218,609


$ 24,482,268


$ 24,724,759


$ 23,225,930

Intangible assets:










   Goodwill

(1,309,000)


(1,310,528)


(1,147,007)


(1,146,007)


(1,075,305)

   Other intangible assets

(133,059)


(137,285)


(102,748)


(106,235)


(100,428)

Total intangibles

(1,442,059)


(1,447,813)


(1,249,755)


(1,252,242)


(1,175,733)

Tangible assets

$ 25,634,015


$ 25,770,796


$ 23,232,513


$ 23,472,517


$ 22,050,197











Paycheck protection program ("PPP") loans

(12,143)


(19,476)


(61,887)


(116,659)


(212,087)

Total assets excluding PPP loans

$ 27,063,931


$ 27,199,133


$ 24,420,381


$ 24,608,100


$ 23,013,843

Tangible assets excluding PPP loans

$ 25,621,872


$ 25,751,320


$ 23,170,626


$ 23,355,858


$ 21,838,110











Ratio of common equity to assets

11.66 %


11.98 %


12.10 %


13.14 %


13.04 %

Ratio of common equity to assets excluding PPP loans

11.67 %


11.99 %


12.13 %


13.20 %


13.16 %

Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets

6.69 %


7.03 %


7.37 %


8.51 %


8.41 %

Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets excluding PPP loans

6.69 %


7.04 %


7.39 %


8.55 %


8.49 %











Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share




















Total common stockholders' equity

$   3,157,151


$   3,259,895


$   2,961,607


$   3,248,841


$   3,029,764

Intangible assets:










   Goodwill

(1,309,000)


(1,310,528)


(1,147,007)


(1,146,007)


(1,075,305)

   Other intangible assets

(133,059)


(137,285)


(102,748)


(106,235)


(100,428)

Total intangibles

(1,442,059)


(1,447,813)


(1,249,755)


(1,252,242)


(1,175,733)

Tangible common stockholders' equity

$   1,715,092


$   1,812,082


$   1,711,852


$   1,996,599


$   1,854,031

Shares of common stock outstanding

126,943,467


128,787,764


112,505,555


112,715,444


106,603,231

Book value per common share

$          24.87


$          25.31


$          26.32


$          28.82


$          28.42

Tangible book value per common share

$          13.51


$          14.07


$          15.22


$          17.71


$          17.39

 

Simmons First National Corporation









 SFNC 

 Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date 









 For the Quarters Ended 

Sep 30 


Jun 30 


Mar 31 


Dec 31 


Sep 30 

 (Unaudited) 

2022


2022


2022


2021


2021

($ in thousands)










Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets




















Net income

$        80,603


$        27,454


$        65,095


$        48,230


$                80,561

Certain items, net of tax (non-GAAP)

1,678


39,364


2,064


28,014


(1,211)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

$        82,281


$        66,818


$        67,159


$        76,244


$                79,350











Average total assets

$ 26,868,731


$ 26,769,032


$ 24,826,199


$ 24,698,022


$         23,255,541











Return on average assets

1.19 %


0.41 %


1.06 %


0.77 %


1.37 %

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.21 %


1.00 %


1.10 %


1.22 %


1.35 %











Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity




















Net income

$        80,603


$        27,454


$        65,095


$        48,230


$                80,561

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

3,121


3,025


2,575


2,575


2,460

Total income available to common stockholders

$        83,724


$        30,479


$        67,670


$        50,805


$                83,021











Certain items, net of tax (non-GAAP)

1,678


39,364


2,064


28,014


(1,211)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

82,281


66,818


67,159


76,244


79,350

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

3,121


3,025


2,575


2,575


2,460

Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)

$        85,402


$        69,843


$        69,734


$        78,819


$                81,810











Average common stockholders' equity

$   3,292,071


$   3,361,703


$   3,169,108


$   3,261,627


$           3,067,205

Average intangible assets:










   Goodwill

(1,309,804)


(1,299,821)


(1,146,034)


(1,137,441)


(1,075,305)

   Other intangibles

(135,718)


(114,195)


(104,905)


(105,155)


(102,576)

Total average intangibles

(1,445,522)


(1,414,016)


(1,250,939)


(1,242,596)


(1,177,881)

Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$   1,846,549


$   1,947,687


$   1,918,169


$   2,019,031


$           1,889,324











Return on average common equity

9.71 %


3.28 %


8.33 %


5.87 %


10.42 %

Return on tangible common equity

17.99 %


6.28 %


14.31 %


9.98 %


17.43 %

Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)

9.92 %


7.97 %


8.59 %


9.27 %


10.26 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

18.35 %


14.38 %


14.74 %


15.49 %


17.18 %











Calculation of Efficiency Ratio(1)




















Noninterest expense

$      138,943


$      156,813


$      128,417


$      141,597


$              114,333

Certain items (non-GAAP)

(2,592)


(19,425)


(2,795)


(15,241)


1,879

Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment

(168)


(142)


(343)


(576)


(339)

Amortization of intangibles adjustment

(4,225)


(4,096)


(3,486)


(3,486)


(3,331)

Efficiency ratio numerator

$      131,958


$      133,150


$      121,793


$      122,294


$              112,542











Net interest income

$      193,585


$      185,099


$      145,606


$      153,081


$              145,237

Noninterest income

43,023


40,178


42,218


46,601


48,550

Certain items (non-GAAP)

(320)


88


-


(2)


239

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)

6,203


6,096


5,602


5,579


4,941

(Gain) loss on sale of securities

22


150


54


348


(5,248)

Efficiency ratio denominator

$      242,513


$      231,611


$      193,480


$      205,607


$              193,719











Efficiency ratio (1)

54.41 %


57.49 %


62.95 %


59.48 %


58.10 %


(1) Efficiency ratio is adjusted noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.

 

Simmons First National Corporation









 SFNC 

 Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued) 







 For the Quarters Ended 

Sep 30 


Jun 30 


Mar 31 


Dec 31 


Sep 30 

 (Unaudited) 

2022


2022


2022


2021


2021

($ in thousands)










Calculation of Adjusted Net Interest Margin




















Net interest income

$      193,585


$      185,099


$      145,606


$      153,081


$      145,237

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)

6,203


6,096


5,602


5,579


4,941

Fully tax-equivalent net interest income

199,788


191,195


151,208


158,660


150,178











Total accretable yield

(5,834)


(9,898)


(3,703)


(5,758)


(4,122)

Adjusted net interest income

$      193,954


$      181,297


$      147,505


$      152,902


$      146,056











PPP loan interest income

(191)


$         (1,648)


$         (2,113)


$         (5,107)


$         (9,614)

Net interest income adjusted for PPP loans

$      199,597


$      189,547


$      149,095


$      153,553


$      140,564











Average earning assets

$ 23,745,097


$ 23,694,648


$ 22,185,215


$ 22,029,792


$ 20,901,992

Average PPP loan balance

(18,179)


(43,329)


(89,757)


(172,130)


(359,828)

Average earning assets adjusted for PPP loans

$ 23,726,918


$ 23,651,319


$ 22,095,458


$ 21,857,662


$ 20,542,164











Net interest margin

3.34 %


3.24 %


2.76 %


2.86 %


2.85 %

Net interest margin adjusted for PPP loans

3.34 %


3.21 %


2.74 %


2.79 %


2.71 %











Calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)




















Net interest income

$      193,585


$      185,099


$      145,606


$      153,081


$      145,237

Noninterest income

43,023


40,178


42,218


46,601


48,550

Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities

(22)


(150)


(54)


(348)


5,248

Less: Noninterest expense

138,943


156,813


128,417


141,597


114,333

Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)

$        97,687


$        68,614


$        59,461


$        58,433


$        74,206











Calculation of Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue




















Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)

$        97,687


$        68,614


$        59,461


$        58,433


$        74,206

Plus: Loss from early retirement of TruPS

365


-


-


-


-

Less: Gain on sale of intellectual property

(750)


-


-


-


-

Plus: Merger related costs

1,422


19,133


1,886


13,591


1,401

Plus: Branch right sizing costs

1,235


380


909


1,648


(3,041)

Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue

$        99,959


$        88,127


$        62,256


$        73,672


$        72,566

 

Simmons First National Corporation









 SFNC 

 Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date 









 For the Quarters Ended 

Sep 30 


Jun 30 


Mar 31 


Dec 31 


Sep 30 

 (Unaudited) 

2022


2022


2022


2021


2021

($ in thousands)










Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets




















Net income

$      173,152


$        92,549


$        65,095


$      271,109


$      222,879

Certain items, net of tax (non-GAAP)

43,106


41,428


2,064


7,157


(4,099)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

$      216,258


$      133,977


$        67,159


$      278,266


$      218,780











Average total assets

$ 26,162,136


$ 25,802,982


$ 24,826,199


$ 23,492,308


$ 23,085,987











Return on average assets

0.88 %


0.72 %


1.06 %


1.15 %


1.29 %

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.11 %


1.05 %


1.10 %


1.18 %


1.27 %











Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity




















Net income

$      173,152


$        92,549


$        65,095


$      271,109


$      222,879

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

8,721


5,600


2,575


9,967


7,392

Total income available to common stockholders

$      181,873


$        98,149


$        67,670


$      281,076


$      230,271











Certain items, net of tax (non-GAAP)

43,106


41,428


2,064


7,157


(4,099)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

216,258


133,977


67,159


278,266


218,780

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

8,721


5,600


2,575


9,967


7,392

Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)

$      224,979


$      139,577


$        69,734


$      288,233


$      226,172











Average common stockholders' equity

$   3,274,743


$   3,265,935


$   3,169,108


$   3,071,313


$   3,007,181

Average intangible assets:










   Goodwill

(1,252,486)


(1,223,352)


(1,146,034)


(1,090,967)


(1,075,305)

   Other intangibles

(118,385)


(109,575)


(104,905)


(105,820)


(106,043)

Total average intangibles

(1,370,871)


(1,332,927)


(1,250,939)


(1,196,787)


(1,181,348)

Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$   1,903,872


$   1,933,008


$   1,918,169


$   1,874,526


$   1,825,833











Return on average common equity

7.07 %


5.71 %


8.33 %


8.83 %


9.91 %

Return on tangible common equity

12.77 %


10.24 %


14.31 %


14.99 %


16.86 %

Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)

8.83 %


8.27 %


8.59 %


9.06 %


9.73 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

15.80 %


14.56 %


14.74 %


15.38 %


16.56 %











Calculation of Efficiency Ratio(1)




















Noninterest expense

$      424,173


$      285,230


$      128,417


$      483,589


$      341,992

Certain items (non-GAAP)

(24,812)


(22,220)


(2,795)


(15,374)


(133)

Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment

(653)


(485)


(343)


(2,121)


(1,545)

Amortization of intangibles adjustment

(11,807)


(7,582)


(3,486)


(13,494)


(10,008)

Efficiency ratio numerator

$      386,901


$      254,943


$      121,793


$      452,600


$      330,306











Net interest income

$      524,290


$      330,705


$      145,606


$      591,532


$      438,451

Noninterest income

125,419


82,396


42,218


191,815


145,214

Certain items (non-GAAP)

(232)


88


-


(5,685)


(5,683)

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)

17,901


11,698


5,602


19,231


13,652

(Gain) loss on sale of securities

226


204


54


(15,498)


(15,846)

Efficiency ratio denominator

$      667,604


$      425,091


$      193,480


$      781,395


$      575,788











Efficiency ratio (1)

57.95 %


59.97 %


62.95 %


57.92 %


57.37 %


(1) Efficiency ratio is adjusted noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.


 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simmons-first-national-corporation-reports-third-quarter-2022-earnings-of-80-6-million-earnings-per-diluted-share-of-0-63--301657802.html

SOURCE Simmons First National Corporation

