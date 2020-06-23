Simon Announces Grand Opening of Siam Premium Outlets® Bangkok

INDIANAPOLIS, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon announced today the grand opening of Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, marking the arrival of Thailand's first Premium Outlets®, bringing the world's most popular brand of outlet shopping to the country.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of our newest Premium Outlet center serving the vibrant Bangkok region, as part of our continued international growth strategy," said Mark Silvestri, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Development, Simon. "The center will offer the best international and local brands at everyday savings that shoppers have come to appreciate at our Premium Outlets worldwide."

Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok is developed by Siam Piwat Simon, a joint venture between Simon Property Group, owner of premier shopping and mixed-use destinations across North America, Europe and Asia and Siam Piwat, owner and operator of prestige retail developments in Thailand. Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok is the first Premium Outlet center in Thailand by the Siam Piwat Simon joint venture. The center is located within a 15-minute drive from Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport, serving over 65 million travelers last year, and a 45-minute drive from central Bangkok, with a metro area population of over 14 million.

Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok delivers an exceptional selection of luxury designer brands debuting their first outlet retail concept in Thailand including Burberry, Balenciaga, Montblanc, Bally and Breitling; Salvatore Ferragamo will also join the roster of luxury brands. Additional international fashion brands that are debuting at the center include Furla, Hugo Boss, American Eagle, CK Calvin Klein and many more. Shoppers will also find the largest Coach, kate spade NEW YORK and Sketchers outlet stores in Thailand along with over 60 other brands that are exclusive to the center. In addition, adidas opened a unique, stand-alone, 13,000 sq. foot store; Nike opened a 14,000 sq. foot premium retail store, featuring digital member exclusives and mural artwork designed and inspired by local Thai artists and culture.

Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok also features an impressive food hall design consisting of Asian and Western food and beverage options. Additional food and beverage options include Starbucks, BreadTalk and other appealing concepts for shoppers.

Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok is built with a modern contemporary architectural design and features several amenities that create a retreat for urban dwellers and tourists, including unique design water features; a serene and calming amphitheater environment, and a custom children's playground. The center will also feature original art and sculpture pieces, designed by well-known and local Thai artists.

About Simon

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

About Simon Premium Outlets®

The global Simon Premium Outlets portfolio offers exceptional brands at extraordinary savings through a diverse mix of luxury, designer and homeware retailers. Our Simon Premium Outlets in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico and South Korea are some of the most iconic and productive shopping destinations for residents and travelers including Woodbury Common, Orlando International Premium Outlets, Desert Hills Premium Outlets, Las Vegas North Premium Outlets and Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. For more information follow Premium Outlets on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Siam Piwat

Siam Piwat is the owner and operator of prestige retail developments in Thailand such as Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery, as well as the joint venture partner of ICONSIAM – the THB 540 billion (US$ 1.7-billion) Bangkok, riverside landmark development opening in 2018. Siam Piwat is a world-class innovator in retail and lifestyle destination development that is the partner-of-first-choice of the world's great companies that are the best at what they do. The company's developments have won many global awards including awards for 'best store design in the world' and 'best shopping mall design and development in the world' from two of the world's most prestigious retail development associations, as well as been ranked 6th as the world's most talked about places on Facebook.

SOURCE Simon