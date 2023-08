Simon Cowell sells London home for £30m below asking price amid safety fears

Britain’s Got Talent judge put Holland Park property on market for £45m in July after series of break-insSimon Cowell has sold his London home for £30m below the asking price, having rushed through the sale after being left in “constant fear” for his family’s safety after a series of break-ins.The X-Factor and Britain’s Got Talent judge put the Georgian property on the market in July seeking offers in region of £45m. Days later he agreed to sell the house, in Holland Park, Kensington, for £15m, according to a lender acting for the unnamed multimillionaire buyer. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel