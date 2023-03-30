Simon Haus becomes new CEO of the Intershop Group

The Board of Directors of Intershop Holding AG is pleased to announce that it has appointed Simon Haus as CEO of the Company at its ordinary meeting today. He will join Intershop starting the 1st of July 2023.

Simon Haus holds a Diploma in Engineering/Bachelor's degree in Construction Process Management from the Bern University of Applied Sciences (Dipl. Ing FH/BA 2007) and a Master of Advanced Studies in Real Estate Management from the University of Zurich.

With Simon Haus, Intershop gains a proven real estate expert with an impressive track record in project development and asset management. The Board of Directors is convinced that it has found the right successor in Simon Haus. With his sound theoretical education, more than 20 years of professional experience, his innovative strength and broad management experience, he can ensure the continuity and targeted further development of the Intershop Group.

Appendix

Short curriculum vitae of Simon Haus