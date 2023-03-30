30.03.2023 18:00:52

Simon Haus becomes new CEO of the Intershop Group

The Board of Directors of Intershop Holding AG is pleased to announce that it has appointed Simon Haus as CEO of the Company at its ordinary meeting today. He will join Intershop starting the 1st of July 2023.

Simon Haus holds a Diploma in Engineering/Bachelor's degree in Construction Process Management from the Bern University of Applied Sciences (Dipl. Ing FH/BA 2007) and a Master of Advanced Studies in Real Estate Management from the University of Zurich.

With Simon Haus, Intershop gains a proven real estate expert with an impressive track record in project development and asset management. The Board of Directors is convinced that it has found the right successor in Simon Haus. With his sound theoretical education, more than 20 years of professional experience, his innovative strength and broad management experience, he can ensure the continuity and targeted further development of the Intershop Group.

Intershop is a real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and active in Switzerland, which invests principally in commercial properties. As of 31/12/2022, its portfolio included 49 properties with a lettable area of approx. 517,000 m² and a market value of some 1.4 billion Swiss francs. Intershop invests mainly in the Zurich area, around Lac Leman and along the main traffic arteries. Its portfolio combines high yields with security, thanks to diversification by geography and type of use, with considerable potential for value appreciation in the properties with development potential.

22/08/2023

Publication of half-year report 2023 with online presentation for media and financial

analysts

 


