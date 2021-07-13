Simon Hegele Sets the Course for the Future

WOOD DALE, Ill., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EMZ Partners acquires a stake in the Simon Hegele Group, a leading provider of contract logistics (3PL) and extended "outsourcing" services, as part of a succession plan through a management buyout (MBO).

Dieter Hegele, a member of the founding family, will still hold an interest in the SH Group after EMZ Partners has joined the company and will continue to provide support in a consulting capacity and as a member of the advisory board. In the context of the MBO, the management team around Stefan Ulrich, Christoph Ludin and Mike Winter will reinvest and significantly increase their share in Simon Hegele. EMZ Partners joins the group as a minority shareholder.

The European private equity house EMZ Partners takes a minority stake in Simon Hegele. The transaction enables the management to significantly increase its shares and at the same time to gain EMZ Partners as a strategic partner to support further growth. Dieter Hegele, a member of the founding family, will continue to be connected to the company as a shareholder and as a member of the advisory board. He will continuously contribute to the future success of the group through his many years of experience and his network in the logistics and service industry.

Founded in 1920, the company has developed from solely being a moving company and transport service provider to offering an international, diversified portfolio for sophisticated logistics services. Today, Simon Hegele is considered among the leading companies for industrial contract logistics (3PL) in Germany and the global market leader in the "Healthcare Services" segment. The service portfolio includes services such as production-related assembly, transportation, installation and "reverse" logistics of large medical devices as well as comprehensive logistics services in the industrial and commercial segments.

With more than 2,500 employees in 47 locations worldwide, Simon Hegele offers its services to a large and loyal group of "blue chip" customers. It differentiates itself through industry-leading references and outstanding performance at the highest level. The broad range of services offered, the ability to quickly adapt to customer requirements and, last but not least, the highly qualified employees, contribute to making the portfolio even more attractive and help continuously expand the customer base. In this context, Simon Hegele is benefiting from the long-term positive global developments in the 3PL and 4PL markets. In the future, the focus will be on "value-added services" to develop into a leading provider in the area of BPO solutions.

"We are impressed by Simon Hegele's development into a leading company in the highly complex contract logistics market, the outstanding one-stop-shop service offering along the entire value chain with a special focus on sophisticated value-added services, the long-standing and trusting customer relationships, and the therefore resulting positive business perspective. In addition, the excellent and familiar corporate culture and the enthusiasm of all employees, from management to warehouse staff, enormously appealed to us. We look forward to working with the entire "Simon Hegele Family" and the other shareholders," states Klaus Maurer, Partner in EMZ Partners' Munich office.

Dieter Hegele adds: "We are convinced that we can take the Simon Hegele Group to the next level with EMZ as an external sparring partner and provider of capital, especially in the areas of internationalization and portfolio expansion. So far, the dialogue with EMZ has been characterized by trust and exchange on an equal footing and we warmly welcome EMZ as a long-term partner into the "Simon Hegele Family"."

Stefan Ulrich, CEO and shareholder: "Simon Hegele has already gone through an impressive development in recent years, but we are still far from reaching our goal. With EMZ, we have a perfect and strong partner at our side to realize our full potential in the growing and challenging industry of supply chain services on an international stage. "

The closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals. The parties have agreed not to disclose the terms of this transaction.

ABOUT THE SIMON HEGELE GROUP

The Simon Hegele Group is one of the most innovative service providers along complex supply chain processes. The principle of "more than just logistics…" has been the driving force for the further development of the company group and its services for more than 100 years. Simon Hegele offers customers from the healthcare, industry, IT and retail sectors at over 50 locations worldwide highly specialized value-added services tailored to the respective customer processes and supports them in focusing on their respective core competencies.

ABOUT EMZ PARTNERS

EMZ is a leading European investment company with the self-perception as a partner to mid-sized companies. Its activities focus on investments alongside founders, family shareholders and managers. EMZ is in majority controlled by its own employees and invests the money of institutional investors from Europe. Based on the current fund with a volume of more than 1.0 billion Euro, EMZ engages in investments ranging between 10 and 150 million Euro.

