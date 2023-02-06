|
06.02.2023 22:22:35
Simon Property Group Inc Bottom Line Rises In Q4, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $673.79 million, or $2.06 per share. This compares with $503.24 million, or $1.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $1.40 billion from $1.33 billion last year.
Simon Property Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $673.79 Mln. vs. $503.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.06 vs. $1.53 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.70 -Revenue (Q4): $1.40 Bln vs. $1.33 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Simon Property Group Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
07.02.23
|Simon Property Group (SPG) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
05.02.23
|Ausblick: Simon Property Group legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.01.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Simon Property Group präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
14.12.22
|Is Simon Property Group a Great Buy Right Now? (MotleyFool)
|
17.11.22
|Here's Why Simon Property Group Can Keep Raising Its Dividend (MotleyFool)
|
12.11.22
|Simon Property Group Shows That the Consumer Is Still Strong (MotleyFool)
|
01.11.22
|Simon Property Group (SPG) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
31.10.22
|Ausblick: Simon Property Group mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Simon Property Group Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Simon Property Group Inc.
|115,68
|-0,05%