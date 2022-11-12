12.11.2022 13:46:00

Simon Property Group Shows That the Consumer Is Still Strong

As the Federal Reserve continues its tightening policy in order to quell outsized inflation, market strategists are beginning to worry about the state of the consumer. The consumer held up reasonably well this year thanks, in part, to a tight labor market and rising wages. That said, rising food and energy costs have the potential to limit discretionary spending, which would be felt by mall operators like Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG).Simon reported third-quarter earnings earlier this month, and it appears that fears of declining consumer spending have yet to materialize. Let's dig into the details.Simon Property Group is an owner and operator of shopping malls, premium outlets, and The Mills. As of Sept. 30, Simon owned or held an interest in 197 properties in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company also owns an 80% non-controlling stake in the Taubman Centers and a holding in European operator Klepierre SA. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Simon Property Group Inc 8 3-8 % Cum Red Pfd Shs (J)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Simon Property Group Inc 8 3-8 % Cum Red Pfd Shs (J)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Simon Property Group Inc 8 3-8 % Cum Red Pfd Shs (J) 59,51 0,86% Simon Property Group Inc 8 3-8 % Cum Red Pfd Shs (J)
Simon Property Group Inc. 117,48 4,71% Simon Property Group Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen beenden Handel mit Gewinnen -- ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen weit im Plus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang erneut stärker. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich fester. Die Börsen in Fernost zündeten am Freitag ein Kursfeuerwerk.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen