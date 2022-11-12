|
12.11.2022 13:46:00
Simon Property Group Shows That the Consumer Is Still Strong
As the Federal Reserve continues its tightening policy in order to quell outsized inflation, market strategists are beginning to worry about the state of the consumer. The consumer held up reasonably well this year thanks, in part, to a tight labor market and rising wages. That said, rising food and energy costs have the potential to limit discretionary spending, which would be felt by mall operators like Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG).Simon reported third-quarter earnings earlier this month, and it appears that fears of declining consumer spending have yet to materialize. Let's dig into the details.Simon Property Group is an owner and operator of shopping malls, premium outlets, and The Mills. As of Sept. 30, Simon owned or held an interest in 197 properties in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company also owns an 80% non-controlling stake in the Taubman Centers and a holding in European operator Klepierre SA. Continue reading
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Simon Property Group Inc 8 3-8 % Cum Red Pfd Shs (J)
|59,51
|0,86%
|Simon Property Group Inc.
|117,48
|4,71%
