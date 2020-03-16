Simon Sharwood joins Situation Publishing to run APAC editorial operations

SINGAPORE, March 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Situation Publishing has appointed leading technology journalist and editor Simon Sharwood to take charge of APAC editorial.

His remit includes the expansion of The Register's enterprise technology coverage in the region, and this includes recruiting experienced journalists in key countries.

Simon returns to Situation Publishing from nextmedia, where he was editorial director for iTNews and CRN Australia. Prior to nextmedia, Simon was APAC editor for The Register.

He said: "I am looking forward to making sure The Register readers everywhere get the chance to stay up to date with news from the region, whether it's for a view of their backyard or for more complete coverage that brings the world's fastest growing and most populous region to readers with more depth than we've done before."

Situation Publishing APAC VP Ali Shareef said: "Simon's knowledge of the APAC market and his keen journalist's eye makes him the ideal person to take the editorial helm at Situation Publishing for APAC. With over twenty years of experience and innovative thinking, Simon will help us deepen our engagement with the APAC audience. He is ideally placed to take Situation Publishing on to the next stage.

"This is the perfect time to bring someone of Simon's calibre on to our team, as the Situation Publishing portfolio is thriving across the region and our audience has expressed a strong desire for the expansion of our quality editorial in the region."

About Situation Publishing

