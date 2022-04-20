Simple and streamlined, Garmin vívosmart 5 fitness tracker is the effortless way to take charge of your everyday health, wellness and activity

Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced the vívosmart® 5, a comfortable, easy-to-read smart fitness tracker with Garmin’s most advanced sleep features, including sleep score. Designed for customers seeking a simpler solution for monitoring their wellbeing, the vívosmart 5 features at-a-glance health stats for Pulse Ox, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, Body BatteryTM energy monitoring, all-day stress tracking and more — no subscription required1. When it’s time to move, the vívosmart 5 tracks the basics like steps, calories burned and intensity minutes plus a variety of built-in sports apps for activities like walking, pool swimming, cycling, yoga, cardio and more2. With smart notifications, calendar reminders and safety features that can be triggered with the press of a button, the vívosmart 5 delivers on all of the essentials3. Check out the video here.

"We understand that there are many customers who prefer the comfort and no-fuss design of a band,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. "The vívosmart 5 is there when you need it and unobtrusive when you don’t, whether you’re using it to track sleep, heart rate, activities or to simply view text messages.”

Comfortable design

With a rounded band designed to fit around the curves of your wrist, the vívosmart 5 is built for comfort, especially important for sleep tracking. Compared to its predecessor, the vívosmart 5 features a bright, 66% larger display with larger text and an easy-to-use touchscreen and button interface. The vívosmart 5 also introduces interchangeable bands, making replacement easy and convenient. Swim- and shower-proof with an impressive battery life of up to 7 days, the vívosmart 5 is made for all-day and all-night wear.

Health essentials

Take charge of your wellbeing with a suite of health monitoring features supported by Garmin’s cutting-edge, 24/7 ElevateTM heart rate monitoring, which outpaces the competition by sampling heart rate multiple times per second, 24-hours a day. What’s more, the vívosmart 5 gives alerts for abnormally high and low heart rates that have been configured by the user. When it’s time to rest, advanced sleep with sleep score gives users an analysis of both the quantity and quality of their sleep, assigning a score based on time spent in sleep stages, amount of movement, stress levels and more. The vívosmart 5 also monitors Pulse Ox (at night, all-day or on-demand), respiration, Body Battery energy levels, all-day stress, hydration and women’s health.

Ideal for customers who value simplicity, the vívosmart 5 makes checking these stats intuitive with a simple-to-use, scrolling view that users can customize for easy access to their favorite features.

Built for the active lifestyle

Whether fitness means walking with a friend, doing laps in the pool, sweating it out in a heart-pumping cycling class or lifting weights in the gym, the vívosmart 5 is built to keep up with a varied selection of sports apps available right on the wrist. Connect to a compatible smartphone’s GPS to accurately track distance, pace and speed during outdoor walks, runs and bike rides. The Fitness Age feature motivates users to achieve a number lower than their chronological age by increasing activity, reducing body fat and lowering their resting heart rate.

Safety and tracking features provide peace of mind when out and about. Simply press the button for a few seconds to trigger an assistance alert that sends a text message with the user’s location to designated emergency contacts.

Connecting it all

Stay active and connected with smart notifications on the wrist. When paired with a compatible smartphone (vívosmart 5 plays nicely with both Apple® and AndroidTM), users can view text messages, calendar notifications, social media alerts, news alerts and more. A personalized Morning Report is the perfect way to start the day with helpful (and friendly!) information like sleep score, step goals, upcoming appointments, the weather and even a special message on your birthday!

The vívosmart 5 has a suggested retail price of $149.99 and is available now on Garmin.com.

1 This is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition; see Garmin.com/ataccuracy. Pulse Ox not available in all countries.

2 See Garmin.com/ataccuracy

3 When paired with a compatible smartphone. For safety and tracking features requirements and limitations, see Garmin.com/safety.

About Garmin: Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and vívosmart are registered trademarks and Body Battery and Elevate are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. Android is a trademark of Google LLC. Apple is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

