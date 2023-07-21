|
Simpleview and Destinations International Unveil MINT+'s 2023 Top 250 Report Revealing Key Trends in the DMO Industry's Largest Rotating Conventions
In 2023, Orlando will host the largest number of the top 250 conventions, followed by Chicago, New Orleans, and San Diego
TUCSON, Ariz., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Top 250 report has been released on behalf of 2Synergize, a Simpleview consulting company, and Destinations International. This edition of the sought-after annual report identifies the destination marketing organization (DMO) industry's largest rotating conventions nationwide.
Simpleview, the leading provider of CRM, CMS, and marketing solutions for destinations worldwide, and Destinations International have joined forces to analyze the top 250 rotating conventions in the MINT+ database — an exclusive data cooperative that helps destinations prospect intelligently by using both historical data and information on future bookings.
Here are some highlights from the newest edition of the report:
- 82% of the top 250 conventions will meet in 20 destinations
- In 2023, Orlando will host the largest number of the top 250 conventions, followed by Chicago, New Orleans, and San Diego
- The South/Southeast region will host 38% of the top 250 conventions in 2023, followed by the West/Pacific region at 31%
- California will host 17% of the conventions, followed by Texas at 12% and Florida at 8%
For more insights, download the full Top 250 report here.
About Simpleview
Simpleview is a leading provider of CRM, CMS, website design, digital marketing services, and data insights for convention bureaus, venues, tourism boards, destination marketing organizations (DMOs), and attractions. The company employs staff across the globe, serving clients of all sizes, including small towns, world capitals, top meeting destinations, and countries across multiple continents.
About 2Synergize
2Synergize, LLC is a Simpleview consulting company specializing in the convention and visitors (CVB) industry, with a laser focus on helping destinations and partner organizations gain a competitive edge in the meetings and events market. 2Synergize understands the complexities of the organization's roles and responsibilities and the importance of optimizing stakeholder relationships.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simpleview-and-destinations-international-unveil-mints-2023-top-250-report-revealing-key-trends-in-the-dmo-industrys-largest-rotating-conventions-301882627.html
SOURCE SIMPLEVIEW
