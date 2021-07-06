Simplex Health Physician Advisor Dr. Robert Lustig Launches Metabolical

AMBLER, Pa., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As our nation grapples with a progressively worsening health epidemic, a new book by New York Timesbestselling author, pediatric neuroendocrinologist, and Simplex Health Physician Advisor Dr. Robert Lustig pulls back the curtain on Big Food and Conventional Nutrition's roles in perpetuating the chronic disease crisis.

In Metabolical: The Lure and the Lies of Processed Food, Nutrition, and Modern Medicine, Lustig explains the inextricable links between nutrition, metabolic health, medicine, environment, and lifestyle – urging readers to fix our food and change the way we eat before it's too late. With keen insight and indisputable clinical data supporting his theories, Lustig breaks down the eight pathologies underlying chronic disease, why we as a nation have become so sick, and what we can do about it.

According to a study published in the Metabolic Syndrome and Related Disorders journal, seven out of eight Americans are metabolically unhealthy, putting them at greater risk for stroke, cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and other serious health issues. But conventional nutrition therapy's 'eat less, exercise more' rubric fails to address the underlying hormonal drivers at the root of most conditions. Lustig maintains that by focusing on consuming real food (versus processed) we can finally win the war on obesity, addiction, depression, and chronic disease.

David Rambo, CEO and Founder of Simplex Health comments, "I created Simplex Health because of the barriers I encountered on my own personal journey to reverse my type 2 diabetes. Many physicians have, understandably, lost faith in dietetics' ability to produce positive patient outcomes. That's because the conventional 'eat less, exercise more' model fails to acknowledge insulin resistance as a common thread in most disease pathologies." He continues, "Simplex's clinically-proven therapies rail against the conventional dietetic approach by looking at the root cause of reversible chronic diseases. Through our work, physicians are now seeing that nutrition therapy, when executed correctly, works better and longer term than pharmaceutical interventions alone." He continues, "This book is the canary in the coal mine signaling the necessity for a seismic shift in healthcare – for traditional and functional medicine to work together to heal our nation."

Dr. Lustig comments, "As soon David approached me about being a Physician Advisor for Simplex, I knew it was a natural fit. Simplex's approach is the tactical execution of my theories – with protocols rooted in Functional Medicine that address and treat the root cause of chronic disease - not just the symptoms. Simplex Health is the company I would have started if David hadn't."

Metabolical is available wherever books are sold.

About Simplex Health

Simplex Health is reimagining the conventional healthcare model with progressive, evidence-based, clinically proven protocols that can prevent and even reverse the world's most disruptive diseases and chronic conditions – from type 2 diabetes to obesity, hypertension, women's health issues, cancer, and more. For over five years, Simplex Health has worked as a trusted partner alongside healthcare systems, specialty practices, physicians, and corporations to provide patients of all populations access to its life changing, insurance-funded therapies. Patients connect with medically supervised dietitians and health coaches through an intuitive technology platform – receiving custom nutrition and lifestyle interventions tailored to their unique biochemistry. Plus, 24/7 care team access gives patients the support, guidance, and accountability necessary for lasting behavior change. Appointments are available via telehealth and in-person at select locations. Powerful Therapies. Simple Solutions. Simplex Health is Medicine Reimagined. www.simplexhealth.com

About the Author

Robert H. Lustig, M.D., M.S.L. is emeritus professor of pediatrics in the Division of Endocrinology and member of the Institute for Health Policy Studies at the University of California, San Francisco. He has authored 130 peer-reviewed articles, 80 academic chapters and reviews, and dozens of op-eds for the public. His 2009 YouTube lecture, "Sugar: The Bitter Truth", has accrued 12 million views. He is the former chairman of the Obesity Task Force of the Pediatric Endocrine Society, a member of the Obesity Task Force of the Endocrine Society, and a member of the Pediatric Obesity Devices Committee of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. He is also the Chief Science Officer of the nonprofit Eat REAL, dedicated to reversing childhood obesity and type 2 diabetes by bringing real food into schools. He has never taken money from the food industry, so has no conflicts of interest.

Contact:

Jesson Geipel

+14842090870

jesson.geipel@simplexhealth.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simplex-health-physician-advisor-dr-robert-lustig-launches-metabolical-301325221.html

SOURCE Simplex Health