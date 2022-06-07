|
07.06.2022 14:00:00
Simpli.fi Expands Digital Solution Suite with Google Ads (SEM) and YouTube Offerings
New Capabilities Enable Advertisers to Consolidate Execution, Optimizations, and Reporting of Digital Media Buys via a Single Partner
FORT WORTH, Texas, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Simpli.fi, the Advertising Automation Platform, announced an expansion of its industry-leading digital advertising capabilities to include Google Ads (SEM) and YouTube advertising. With these new offerings, media buyers can use Simpli.fi to execute, optimize, and receive consolidated reporting on campaigns across programmatic buys, Google search, YouTube, and Facebook.
In addition to executing programmatic CTV, Mobile, and Display, as well as Facebook campaigns, Simpli.fi clients now have the ability to run Google Ads and YouTube campaigns through Simpli.fi. This expansion enables clients to manage their digital solutions via a single partner, providing workflow efficiencies in set-up, performance, billing, service, and more.
"By offering SEM and YouTube advertising capabilities, Simpli.fi is enabling clients to consolidate vendors, streamline workflows, and improve overall digital performance," said Ryan Horn, SVP of Marketing at Simpli.fi. "These new capabilities enable clients to be more effective and efficient with their campaigns and ensure they are maximizing their ad spend across channels."
These offerings add to Simpli.fi's industry-leading programmatic solutions suite, which includes CTV, Addressable, Mobile, Video, Display, Native, and Social Advertising.
To learn more about Simpli.fi, please visit our website.
Simpli.fi is the leading advertising automation platform that provides workflow software and programmatic advertising solutions to over 1,500 agencies, advertisers, and media buying organizations. Our solutions enable our customers to perform more effectively and efficiently, and maximize ROI on their advertising spend across CTV, mobile, display, Facebook, Google Search, YouTube, and other media types. Our platform delivers performance on budgets of all sizes, executing over 120,000 campaigns for 30,000 advertisers in a typical month. Simpli.fi's investors include leading private equity firms Blackstone and GTCR.
Contact:
SHIFT Communications, simpli.fi@shiftcomm.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simplifi-expands-digital-solution-suite-with-google-ads-sem-and-youtube-offerings-301562186.html
SOURCE Simpli.fi
