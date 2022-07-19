Simpli.fi Named to the AdExchanger 2022 Programmatic Power Players List

Advertising Automation Platform Recognized as a Top Provider in the Industry for Third Consecutive Year

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Simpli.fi , the Advertising Automation Platform for agencies, brands, and media companies, announced that the company has been named to AdExchanger's 2022 Top 50 Programmatic Power Players List, a definitive list of the top agencies and strategic partners in the digital marketing industry today.

Simpli.fi was recognized for its core capabilities in programmatic strategy, including performance marketing, industry-leading CTV advertising, household addressable targeting, as well as advanced reporting and attribution offerings. Clients attested that Simpli.fi has helped drive foot traffic and on-site engagement via its advanced performance CTV offerings and addressable solutions, and praised the company for continually updating its measurement capabilities.

"We are honored to have Simpli.fi named as a Power Player for the third year in a row," said Ryan Horn, SVP of Marketing at Simpli.fi. "Ranking on AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Players List is a great recognition for our platform's capabilities and our team's consistent effort to drive results for our clients."

Simpli.fi works with more than 1,500 agencies, advertisers and media buying organizations, running over 120,000 active daily campaigns. Enabling clients to perform more efficiently and effectively, Simpli.fi's industry-leading solutions allow advertisers to maximize ad spend across channels and drive measurable results for advertisers of all sizes.

The 2022 Programmatic Power Players were chosen from hundreds of submissions received from across the globe. AdExchanger's editors evaluated each entry based on the strength and breadth of its offerings, its documented case studies, and client references.

For more information about Simpli.fi, please visit https://simpli.fi/.

About Simpli.fi

Simpli.fi is the leading advertising automation platform that provides workflow software and programmatic advertising solutions to over 1,500 agencies, advertisers, and media buying organizations. Our solutions enable our customers to perform more effectively and efficiently, and maximize ROI on their advertising spend across CTV, mobile, display, Facebook, Google Search, YouTube, and other media types. Our platform delivers performance on budgets of all sizes, executing over 120,000 campaigns for 30,000 advertisers in a typical month. Simpli.fi's investors include leading private equity firms Blackstone and GTCR.

