Simplicity Acquires Chesapeake Brokerage Becoming the 40th Business to Join the Fast-Growing Group

SUMMIT, N.J., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group ("Simplicity") today announced the acquisition of Chesapeake Brokerage ("Chesapeake"), a Delaware-based firm specializing in the distribution of life, LTC and annuity products to independent agents and advisors. With this new partnership, Simplicity welcomes Jeff Levy and Marge Levy as Partners, both of whom will continue to manage the day-to-day business operations of Chesapeake, while transitioning to the Simplicity brand.

"We are excited to welcome Jeff and Marge Levy and their team to Simplicity," said Bruce Donaldson, President and CEO of Simplicity. "Their advisor-first approach has served their business well, as evidenced by their strong relationships, and we are confident that their organization will continue to grow with the power of Simplicity's resources behind them."

"We love what we do," said Jeff Levy. "Helping advisors help their clients has been the hallmark of our business and we are eager to expand our suite of products and services and scale our business with a partner who believes in and supports our approach."

"Since Jeff and I founded Chesapeake in 2011, we have been driven by our passion to serve and build relationships so our clients can prosper," said Marge Levy. "Simplicity shares this core value and will help best-position us for success, allowing us to expand in key areas, such as annuity products, and provide additional marketing, sales and back-office support."

About Chesapeake Brokerage

Chesapeake Brokerage is a boutique brokerage firm specializing in life insurance, disability income, long-term care and annuities. Focusing on advocacy and commitment, Chesapeake has set itself apart with extraordinary client services and a personalized approach to business. For more information, please visit https://www.chesapeakebrokerage.com/.

About Simplicity Group

Simplicity Group is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing financial product distribution companies, which has had 40 distribution businesses join its partnership (including Chesapeake). Each of Simplicity's operating businesses is directed by its local management team and benefits from access to Simplicity's group resources. Through partnership with top distribution organizations and technology companies, Simplicity seeks to provide compelling business solutions that will attract the industry's best leadership, talent, advisors, agents and future partners.

Simplicity supports independent financial advisors and agents across the country with investment, annuity and life insurance solutions with a focus on client education, consumer value and partnership. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn .

MEDIA CONTACTS

Denielle Webb Simplicity Group P: 347-204-7181 / E: denielle.webb@simplicitygroup.com Alex Timeus Simplicity Group P: 201-987-7176 / E: alex.timeus@simplicitygroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simplicity-acquires-chesapeake-brokerage-becoming-the-40th-business-to-join-the-fast-growing-group-301583967.html

SOURCE Simplicity Group